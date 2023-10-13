‘Silence pact’, Netflix’s new Mexican series, recently premiered on the streaming giant and is already in the top 10 on the platform. This production, directed by Carlos Villegas and Mao Corridorcomes after the success of ‘The Widows of Thursdays’, but with another plot that tells the dramatic story of Brenda, who aims to find and take revenge on the women who abandoned her when she was a baby.

Next, we present the main actors and actresses of the novel ‘Pact of Silence’ and the characters they play in this new Mexican Netflix series.

Who are the actors and characters in the series ‘Pact of Silence’?

Camila Valero is Brenda

Camila Valero plays Brenda, the protagonist of ‘Pact of Silence’. Her character is an influencer who is looking for her biological mother and her friends, who abandoned her when she was a baby, and she wants revenge. The Mexican actress has participated in other series, such as ‘Mala Fortuna’, ‘Perfectos Nuestros’, ‘Two Times You’, among others.

Camila Valero in the series 'Pact of Silence'. Photo: Netflix

Adriana Louvier as Fernanda Alarcón

Adriana Louvier plays Fernanda, one of Brenda’s mother’s friends in ‘Pact of Silence’, who shares the secret about the protagonist’s abandonment when she was days old. This 43-year-old Mexican actress has an extensive career in television and has been part of productions such as ‘The Devil’s Woman’, ‘I Don’t Believe in Men’, ‘Caer en Temptation’, etc.

Adriana Louvier in the series ‘Pact of Silence’. Photo: Netflix

Kika Edgar as Irene Bustamante

Kika Edgar plays Irene, another of the women who helped cover up Brenda’s pregnancy and abandonment in ‘Pact of Silence’. In addition to acting, she works as a dancer and singer, and has stood out for her participation in large productions such as ‘La Reina del Sur’ (the first two seasons), ‘Against Wind and Tide’, ‘La Fuerza del Destino’, ‘Because love rules’, among others.

Kika Edgar in the series ‘Pact of Silence’. Photo: Netflix

Marimar Vega as Martina Robles

Marimar Vega is Martina in the novel ‘Pact of Silence’, another of the four women who helped the protagonist’s mother hide her pregnancy when they were young. This 40-year-old Mexican actress has also participated in several series, including ‘De brutas, nada’, ‘Silvana sin lana’, ‘Eternamente tuya’, ‘Emperatriz’.

Marimar Vega in 'Pact of Silence'. Photo: Netflix

Litzy is Sofia Estrada

Litzy plays Sofía Estrada in the new Mexican Netflix series, ‘Pact of Silence’. She works as an actress and singer, she has also participated in various popular novels such as ‘Señora acero’, ‘Una maid en Manhattan’, ‘La impostor’, ‘Who killed Sara?’, ‘Amarte asi’, ‘Sinner’ , among other.

Litzy in the Mexican series ‘Pact of Silence’. Photo: Netflix

What actors complete the cast of ‘Pact of Silence’?