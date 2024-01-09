United States | At least three dead in extreme weather conditions

The exceptional weather for the time has caused, for example, storm winds, snow showers and floods.

Stateside the storm front has battered the southern and northern parts of the country, the US National Weather Service says.

According to the website Poweroutage.us, a total of more than 800,000 customers were without electricity in the eastern parts of the country from early Wednesday night before two o'clock Finnish time.

The weather, which is unusual for the time, has caused gale force winds, heavy snow showers, tornadoes and floods. In places, the winds have blown in gusts of up to 22 meters per second.

Extreme weather has caused major problems in Florida, among others. Tornadoes have torn roofs off houses and downed trees. The effects of the storm have been worst in the southeastern United States. of The New York Times according to at least three people died in the region as a result of violent storms on Tuesday.

“Don't underestimate this,” New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy said in an interview with a local television channel.

Murphy estimates that the situation will get more difficult during Tuesday evening and night. He described the weather as exceptional for the time of year.

Governor of Florida, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for a total of 49 counties in the state.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is forecast for parts of the Midwest and the Great Lakes region.

Blizzard warnings have been issued in the northwestern part of the country.

Particularly bad weather has had an impact on the country's flights. As of Tuesday alone, more than two thousand flights had been canceled in the United States and almost 8,000 flights were delayed, according to the monitoring of the Flightaware website.

Vice President of the United States Horrible Harris Air Force 2 was diverted to Dulles International Airport in an emergency due to weather.

Some of the flight cancellations were still due to the operating ban imposed on some of the Boeing 737 MAX type planes. The use of the planes was restricted after a side door broke off on one of the model planes mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines route last week.