Currently, there are few things so annoying such as having stains, scratches or dust on the lenses of your glasses. And it is that all of this can prevent adequate visioneven obsessing the person in question by always looking at the point that has a small crack. Yes, we have all done it.

Hence, lens care is essential to ensure clear vision and, above all, extend the useful life of the lenses. Although this may seem like a difficult problem to solve, the reality is that you do not need to resort to products extremely expensive or complicated.

Explanation

In fact, there are a home remedy that is made with two ingredients that are very common in Spanish cuisine. It is about the white vinegar and baking sodawhich not only remove accumulated grease and dust, but also help reduce marks and scratches that deteriorate the glass.

He white vinegaramong other things, stands out for being used in house cleaning and is perfect for cleaning glasses lenses due to its ability to dissolve grease and remove significant mineral residues. Through its application, you can eliminate stains and marks without damaging the lensobtaining a deep cleaning.

In turn, the Baking soda can help keep eyeglass lenses scratch-free. Serves for polish glass without causing damage. When combined with white vinegar, its cleaning action is enhanced, effectively removing both stains and streaks.

To take into account

It must be mix one part water with white vinegar. This solution is gentle enough to damage the crystals. Next, add a small amount of baking sodawhich will create a soft foam that will help remove scratches from the glass.

The best thing to apply this solution is use a clean, lint-free cloth. It is also very convenient to perform gentle circular movements on the lenses. After you have scrubbed the mixture, it is recommended Rinse the crystals with a stream of warm water.

In any case, there are other popular tricks recommended on social networks, such as clean them with warm water and neutral soap or use toothpaste. The ideal, as always, is try the various options and choose the one that perfectly fits personal needs.