The representative of Correísmo Luisa González and the only woman in the first round and the businessman Daniel Noboa will contest the second presidential round in October. González raises a social policy agenda while Noboa focuses his bet on an economic boost for the country. Below are the profiles of both candidates, new faces of Ecuadorian politics.

In the dynamic Ecuadorian political scene, a figure emerged who has captured the attention of many: Luisa González, the candidate of the Citizen Revolutionthe party of former President Rafael Correa.

Although unknown to most until recently, González burst onto the political scene with the audacious mission of “recovering the homeland.”

“We call for the unity of all Ecuadorians: the private and public sectors, all the forces of the country to build that vision of the homeland that gives us decent conditions for all,” said the presidential candidate.

Presidential candidate Luisa González, of the Revolución Ciudadana Political Movement, and her running mate Andrés Arauz, greet their supporters, after the closing of the polls in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, August 20, 2023. The first results published by the Council Electoral National showed González ahead of the other seven candidates in the country’s early elections. AP – Carlos Noriega

González, in conversation with the Associated Press news agency, also expressed the need for a “minimum agreement” between different sectors to advance towards development.

At a time when the country is facing a worrying wave of violence and vulnerability to organized crime, his message of unity and development resonates in many minds.

His rise to the presidential bid was not without its challenges.

The road to his presidential candidacy was not easy. Despite her association with Revolución Ciudadana and her passage through the National Assembly during Guillermo Lasso’s brief tenure, González was unknown before her candidacy.

During the impeachment trial against Lasso, he did not play a prominent role nor did he have a cross-examination role towards the president.

In the international arena, Rafael Correa, despite his exile, has publicly supported González.

His political history is intertwined with that of the former president, having held various positions in his administration. This 45-year-old lawyer, with two master’s degrees, seeks to become the first female president in the history of Ecuador.

With vivid references to the achievements and projects carried out during Correa’s tenure, González has toured his party’s traditional strongholds, promising better times for the country.

Thank you dear Ecuador 🇪🇨, for this citizen victory! 💪🏼

We continue in this fight, in which you have already given us a first victory and there will be a great and definitive second victory. Without getting tired of hope and faith in our country 💪🏼#ResurgirDeLaPatria pic.twitter.com/7TicozJb9X — Luisa González (@LuisaGonzalezEc) August 21, 2023



gonzalez got about 33% of the vote in the first round. However, this percentage was not enough to ensure victory in a single attempt. He will now have to face another new face of Ecuadorian politics: the businessman Daniel Noboa.

Daniel Noboa, from businessman to presidential candidate

Noboa is a conservative businessman and the great surprise of the first round of elections, where he won 24% of the votes and the right to vote. He comes from a family with deep ties to the business world. His father, Álvaro Noboa, was a presidential candidate six times, but never won.

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Daniel Noboa, of the National Democratic Action party, attends a presidential debate, in Quito, Ecuador, on August 13, 2023. © Reuters

The name of Noboa has been gaining relevance and attention in recent years. Born in Guayaquil, this 35-year-old politician rose during the presidential race, surprising voters.

And despite trailing in much of the polls during the campaign, he made progress after a presidential debate in August.

After his journey as a businessman, he was also elected to the National Assembly in the 2021 legislative elections, where he chaired the Commission for Economic, Productive and Micro-enterprise Development. In March 2023, his name resonated with the controversial “dead cross”.

Ecuador will choose between two country models

The two candidates presented their visions and government plans to address the challenges facing the country. As the elections have progressed, their proposals show clear differences in approaches and strategies.

gonzalez champions a “progressivism based on social justice.” It seeks to restructure financial institutions, improve access to health services and expand the education budget. His proposal also focuses on strengthening the independence of the Judiciary and the Prosecutor’s Office, as well as fighting against systemic corruption in the public sphere.

Meanwhile, Noboaas a candidate for the Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN) alliance, has attracted attention with his government plan based on four axes: society, economy, institutions and ‘environmental productivity’.

Noboa focuses his attention on security and the economy, with concrete measures such as tax incentives and tax breaks for new companies. In addition, his focus on security includes strengthening the judicial system, combating cybercrime and improving the prison system.

The issue of violence and insecurity was already relevant in this short electoral campaign, but it became even more prominent after the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio on August 9 in Quito.

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio waves an Ecuadorian national flag during a campaign rally at a school minutes before he was shot dead outside the same school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, August 9, 2023. PA

A crime that is not isolated: the homicide rate increased by 58% compared to the months of January to June of the previous year. According to data provided by the National Police, in 2023 there have been 3,513 homicides.

The two candidates have promised to address this problem that the country has been facing for a few years.

With Reuters, AP, EFE and local media