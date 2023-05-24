Yevgeny Prigozhin: APU lost 50 thousand soldiers in Artemovsk, another 50-70 thousand were wounded

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) lost 50,000 servicemen in the battles for Artemovsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine is Bakhmut). The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin called this number in interview media technologist Konstantin Dolgov.

According to him, during the hostilities in the city, another 50-70 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were injured. At the same time, he clarified that about 20 thousand people died among the PMC fighters.