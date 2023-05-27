The current patron of Leeds and his partner, through the Gestio Capital fund, have convinced the board of directors. The transfer of ownership will be formalized in the meeting convened on second call on Monday

White smoke, finally. Sampdoria passes to Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi, through the Gestio Capital fund, which acted as asset manager of the entire operation, together with Aser and QSI as investors. Therefore, the offer presented by Alessandro Barnaba has been surpassed (and remodulated several times during the negotiations in recent months). The current patron of Leeds, together with his partner Manfredi, who have only recently entered the scene as competitors, have convinced the Board of Directors, the creditor banks and the advisors (PwC and Banca Lazard) with their proposal, judged to be the most appropriate in relation to the debt restructuring and exposure of Samp against some lenders, as well as a myriad of creditors at the local level. Who, compared to the initial proposal (which provided for a return of 35% of the sums owed to them), will be able to recover a much greater amount, saving everyone’s activities and being able to continue their activities. On the other hand, the strategy of Alessandro Barnaba, already a small shareholder of the company, instead envisaged an initial recapitalization of 35 million (possible precisely as a shareholder), but without paying Ferrero the amount established to open the “safe” of the trust. A solution that, in the end, would not have allowed a change at the helm of the club, at least initially. See also Three migrants traveled on the rudder blade of a ship to reach Spain

AT THE LAST CURVE — Therefore, it saves the Sampdoria company, with an operation that ends in extremis and which will presumably be formalized in the shareholders’ meeting meeting on second call (the first, yesterday afternoon, was deserted) on Monday, at the headquarters of Lambruschini court. Already in the next few hours, however, the ratification of the agreements with the current patron Massimo Ferrero, the club’s reference shareholder with 55% of the shares, is expected. Manfredi and Radrizzani’s proposal was also judged successful because it allows Sampdoria to be “liberated” from the trust in which it had been inserted some time ago, through an outlay of around thirty million, necessary for the now almost ex-owner to resolve his disputes linked to the Roman concordats still open. Just yesterday afternoon, a few hours before the match against Sassuolo, the last home game for Stankovic’s team in this troubled season, the fans took to the streets in a long procession which ended near the stadium’s southern steps. A banner (“from hell we will return”) was then displayed inside the stadium which, only a few hours later, sounds premonitory of the success of the rescue operation. See also Sampdoria, the coach Giampaolo: "Happy to be back". The official press release of the company

THE NEXT STEPS — The first deadline to be met will be the payment of the salaries of the first quarter of 2023, to be made by Tuesday 30 May, even if the advance of a part of the parachute for relegation granted by the League in recent days had come to the aid of Sampdoria . Then it will be necessary to devote oneself to preparing the new squad which will necessarily be revolutionized, also considering the many loan players present in the current group, to allow an immediate return to Serie A.

May 27, 2023 (change May 27, 2023 | 07:28)

