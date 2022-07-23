Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of the first football team decided to set up an external camp, after the end of the third round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, provided that the “Al-Abyad” gathering will be from September 17, and for about 11 days, after it was decided to leave the international players for the clubs during the preparation period. The current situation in Europe, provided that the technical staff make lightning visits to the teams’ gathering to find out the technical and physical condition of all players, and coordinate with club coaches as usual.

While “Al-Abyad” enters the Austria camp, with the aim of increasing homogeneity and harmony between the players, and maintaining the technical format of the international elements, he is also expected to go through two experiences during the upcoming gathering in September.

Our team will meet with Paraguay during the camp, in addition to another competitor, perhaps Iceland, and the technical staff aims in the friendly confrontations, to continue building the personality and technical identity of “Al-Abyad”, in addition to raising the efficiency of the team and its players, and giving them the necessary experiences, through strong experiences that give players Confidence required, when entering future benefits.

The technical staff seeks to emphasize the need to reach the “magic combination” of the squad of players who are able to implement the technical ideas and the method of playing that are required to be applied, in addition to the Argentine coach Rodolfo Aruabarina, the “White” coach, sticking to the stability of the same formation, while finding more than one alternative for each position, in anticipation of injuries to players on over the course of the next season.

While this external camp is the first for the team, in a series of internal and external gatherings, to prepare the players for the upcoming benefits, which are supposed to start by participating in the “Gulf 25” scheduled for next January in Iraq, in addition to the West Asian Championship hosted by the state next March, while all will be These stations aim to prepare the team to participate in the 2023 Asian Cup, and to reach the “necessary format” and the “required combination” of players for that important continental forum.

Al-Abyad is expected to play a number of strong international friendly matches, during its expected gatherings, which total approximately 65 days, divided into 4 gatherings in September, November, January and March. South or Australia between next June or January 2024.