“There is room in the background” returned to the small screen on June 22. One of the surprises was the presentation of new talents to her cast, among which the new ‘Jaimito Gonzales’, played by actor Jorge Ernesto Guerra Wiesse.

Initially this role was personified by Aaron Picasso in childhood, and later by Andrés Mesías in his adolescence. This change occurred because the appearance of the son of Charo and Lucho Gonzales should look older over the years. If you want to know what Jorge Guerra Wiesse studied before participating in “AFHS”, read on.

Jorge Guerra talks about his character as Jaimito in “Al fondo hay lugar”. Photo: composition/capture América TV

Who is Jorge Guerra Wiesse and how old is he?

The young artist is 24 years old and studied at the Santa María Marianistas school, as can be seen on his private Facebook account.

Being in “In the background there is a place” is the first work experience of the actor in regards to the small screen. However, Jorge Guerra has participated in various productions through theater.

What did Jorge Guerra study?

In 2017 he held various workshops at the Cultural Center of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. His teachers were Pietro Sibile and the American Adrian Alita. Likewise, she was part of a workshop with the Peruvian director and playwright Roberto Ángeles.

For his part, in 2020 and 2021 he attended virtual workshops at the Stella Adler Acting Studio, according to the production of the play “Vive”, in which Jorge Guerra participated.

Jorge Guerra Wiesse will join this new season of “In the background there is a place”. Photo: Instagram/America TV

his film career

The actor who now plays ‘Jaimito Gonzales’ starred in the movie “La bronca”, which premiered in 2019 and was directed by Peruvian filmmakers Daniel and Diego Vega.

This feature film received two awards at the Lima Film Festival. Likewise, it had a special mention in the Horizontes Latinos category at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. Finally, they won the award for best screenplay at the Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG).

In 200 he participated in the short film called “Sumisa” together with the actresses Jimena Rosas, Matilde León, among other artists.

One of his hobbies: reading

Guerra Wiesse, in addition to having a great fondness for acting, commented that he enjoys reading. “I try to read every day and I constantly make notes of all the books I read” can be read in the biography of the young man in the production “Vive”.

“There is room in the background”: how much was Aaron Picasso, the first ‘Jaimito’, paid in the series?

In an interview for the YouTube channel “Without a budget” the young man revealed the figure he obtained. “I earned 1,500 soles in the first season,” said Aaron Picasso. Going back to the time “AFHS” aired its first season (2009), the payment of the actor was equivalent to almost three minimum wages at that time.

After saying how much he received as payment for his work as an actor, Aaron Picasso commented on what entertainments he spent his money on as a child. “ And even more so if I was a kid… what he bought me were candies, I bought a Play Station, clothes” commented.

At what time does “There is room in the background”?

The Peruvian series is broadcast through América Televisión and online, through the América TVGO platform. The new chapters are broadcast right after “EEG”; that is, at 8.40 pm