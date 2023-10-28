The splendor of the ancient Jewish and Assyro-Babylonian civilizations, Egypt and Rome was represented yesterday in a unique biblical procession with which the White and Blue steps inaugurated the tenth edition of the National Meeting of Youth of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods (JOHC). It was before more than 2,000 people who witnessed the staging of some of the passages from the Old Testament, sitting in the stands installed on the La Merced esplanade and standing in the vicinity of the race that was set up in the style of Juan Carlos Avenue. I in the passionate biblical parades of Holy Week. The History of Salvation was recreated with more than 600 extras and a hundred horses. There was no shortage of spectacular chariots and the whites and blues made clear the rivalry that characterizes them.

More than fifty powerful spotlights in 12 lighting towers, four giant screens, voice-over narrations so that the young brothers who came from all over the country understood the meaning of each character in the procession and epic music, adapted to each of the groups for their enhancement, contributed to giving greater visibility to a unique spectacle to which both brotherhoods dedicated themselves after weeks of preparation.

Roman infantry of the Paso Blanco in the La Merced race, in front of the medieval wall.



GJM







The procession was opened by Paso Blanco, which leads the organizing committee, with the Tribes of Israel. King David’s biga, with a white cloak, Bathsheba, his favorite wife, on horseback and King Solomon’s group, who paraded in his triumphal biga. Along with him were his cavalry and escort on foot, as well as the characters Judah and Benjamin, on horseback.

The Assyro-Babylonian civilization was represented by the infantry and by the character of Judith, one of the strong women of the Bible, who paraded on a chariot. He was followed in the procession by the cavalry of King Ahasuerus, who escorted him and his wife Esther, in their respective harnesses.

9.30 am.



Presentation at the Teatro Guerra of the aspiring candidates for the celebration of the eleventh edition of the JOHC: León and Zaragoza.

10 hours.



Round table ‘Lorca embroidery in religious imagery’ at the Teatro Guerra.

11 hours.



Round table on the role of young people in Holy Week. War Theater.

5:30 p.m.



Collection of White and Blue flags on the balconies of Corredera Street.

19 hours.



Pilgrimage of the religious processions of the brotherhoods from their headquarters to the Plaza de España.

8:30 p.m.



Mass in the Plaza de España officiated by Bishop José Manuel Lorca Planes and the priests of the city.

It was then that the Blue Passage entered the scene to showcase the splendor and opulence of ancient Egypt represented in the sacred boat of Pharaoh Ramses and the Egyptian slaves. The infantry, the symbolic character of Deborah, one of the women liberators of Israel, and her cavalry made up of seven horsemen, who were joined by another seven Egyptian cavalry. The dominion of the Ptolemaic dynasty over Palestine entered the scene with the figure of Ptolemy IV Philopator in his triumphal beam. The Sesac group was not missing with the Ethiopian riders, pride of the Brotherhood, who left the public breathless with their flips and other risky exercises while riding without a saddle.

The power of Rome was showcased with its powerful infantry and the emblematic chariots of the emperors Vespasian, Flavia Domitia and Trajan, who made the race resound in their gallop.

One of the cavalry riders of the Assyro-Babylonian civilization of the White Passage.



GJM







The blues were followed by the whites, also with their spectacular staging of the Roman Empire. The infantry, the chariots of Constantine and Theodosius and the imperial cavalry paraded before the public. In this careful representation, Saint Helena made her appearance in the imperial chair carried by 24 slaves, a group of purely Byzantine inspiration.

The final scene was the transfer of the light of Christianity from the young brothers of Ceuta, the previous venue of the meeting, to the hosts, who will be in charge of guarding it in Lorca for an entire year. The cavalry of the Apocalyptic Vision of San Juan, one of the flagships of the White Pass and made up of ten horsemen, participated in this moment that gave meaning to the event.

In the authorities’ gallery, alongside the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, was the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, who highlighted that “appointments like this are emotional and very important, because we not only share what unites us “Those of us who love Holy Week, but we can also show young people from all over Spain the devotion and way of feeling” of the people of Lorca.

The attendees, from 30 delegations, participated in a station of the cross to Mount Calvary

The meeting brings together more than 1,650 participants until tomorrow and generates 3,000 overnight stays in the city and neighboring towns. About thirty delegations from all over Spain attend, from León to Ceuta, passing through Valladolid, Seville and Santander. Before the meeting, the young people visited the extraordinary exhibitions of the White and Blue steps and made a penitential Via Crucis to Mount Calvary organized for the event.

“We are shocked”



One of the largest delegations is that of Valladolid, with 50 members. Two of them, Daniel Coloma and Ernesto Melgar, described the embroidery as “wonderful and incredible.” «It’s a great contrast, we don’t usually decorate so much. “We are shocked.”

Delivery of the light of Christianity to the young brothers.







María García, María de los Ángeles Ayala and Roberto Pérez, from León, highlighted that “it is very impressive and different. Our Holy Week is more gloomy, more serious. Also that Lorca is a “great unknown, we didn’t know what she was like but we have to know her.”

The bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, will preside over the mass today in the Plaza de España, at 8:30 p.m., after the pilgrimage of the religious procession of the brotherhoods from their headquarters. He assured that, although it sometimes goes unnoticed, “for many young people, belonging to a brotherhood and living that experience is an emotion.” After this meeting “Lorca is going to be in the hearts of many men and women who come from all over Spain,” he said, convinced.