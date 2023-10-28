Saturday, October 28, 2023
Egypt | At least 28 people died in the multi-car crash

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
According to the authorities, the accident was caused by an oil spill.

At least 28 people were killed and 60 injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Al-Buhaira Governorate, Egypt on Saturday. The news agency Reuters, which quotes Egyptian media, reports on the matter.

The accident site is located approximately 130 kilometers north of the country’s capital, Cairo.

According to the Egyptian state media Al-Ahram, the authorities have said that the accident was caused by an oil leak from one of the accident vehicles.

