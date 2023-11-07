The last date of the Colombian League and there are several teams that still have the hope of getting a ticket to the semi-final home runs of the second semester of Colombian Professional Football.

Águilas Doradas, América, Medellín, Nacional, Tolima and Millonarios are the only teams that have a guaranteed spot in the semifinal stages of the BetPlay League.

Águilas Doradas has already qualified.

For its part, Junior de Barranquilla, Deportivo Cali, Independiente Santa Fe, Alianza Petrolera and Deportivo They are the five clubs that are going to play for the last two tickets to the home runs of the tournament.

Although Barranquilla and Caleños start with an advantage on date 20, since They occupy seventh and eighth place in the table with 27 pointsrespectively, nothing is written and classification may be at risk, according to artificial intelligence.

Some users decided to ask the ‘chatbot’ about the results of date 20 of the BetPlay League and artificial intelligence, based on some key data, delivered a series of markers that benefit few.

One of the first phenomena that artificial intelligence revealed is that on the decisive day all results would be adjusted and the big wins will not be present in the stadiums of Colombia.

One of the great beneficiaries of the day would be Junior de Barranquilla, which receives the already relegated Atlético Huila at the Metropolitan stadium. The AI’s prediction is that the shark wins by one or two goals.

The markers that would leave the classification table in suspense would be Alianza vs. Pereira, and Boyacá Chicó vs. Cali, that access to home runs would be defined by goal difference.

Millionaires vs. Junior in the Betplay League.

The artificial intelligence revealed that the Petroleos would win their game by one goal, while the Caleños would make life difficult for themselves and tie against the Boyacenses. That would leave both teams with 28 points, although if so, Deportivo Cali would advance.

In other results predicted by artificial intelligence, Millonarios would tie with Equidad with more than two goals, like Santa Fe and Once Caldas, América would surpass Bucaramanga with more than two goals, and Nacional would emerge victorious against Tolima.

Atletico Nacional beats Envigado 3-0 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in the BetPlay League of Colombian professional soccer.

