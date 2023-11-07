Hochstein is the godfather of the agreement

Hockstein is a well-known face to the Lebanese in recent years, as he oversaw the agreement described as “historic” between Lebanon and Israel to demarcate the maritime borders in October 2022, even though the two countries are in a state of war in theory.

The agreement is of great importance to the two countries, as it removes obstacles to exploration for oil and gas, despite the presence of huge reserves of them in the eastern Mediterranean.

In recent weeks, the level of tension on the borders of Lebanon and Israel has risen, and Washington has expressed its strong desire to avoid expanding the scope of the war in Gaza to Lebanon.

In this context, Hochstein arrived in Beirut.

Hockstein is not an ordinary politician in the United States, as he is the chief advisor to US President Joe Biden on energy security affairs.

Perhaps because of his knowledge of the situation in Lebanon and his contacts with its politicians, Washington saw it as the most appropriate to talk about calming the now burning front.

The American envoy called for the return of calm to southern Lebanon after a month of escalation between Lebanon and Israel, coinciding with the ongoing war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The border area is witnessing an exchange of bombing between Hezbollah and Palestinian factions on the one hand, and Israel on the other, after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on October 7, which responded with a war on the Gaza Strip.

Hockstein said after his meeting with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, in Beirut: “The United States does not want to see the conflict in Gaza escalate and expand to Lebanon,” according to “AFP.”

He added in a brief interview with reporters, “Restoring calm to the southern border is extremely important for the United States, and is supposed to be the most important priority for Lebanon and Israel alike.”

Hezbollah bombs Israeli border sites daily, and the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements carried out infiltration operations and launched several missiles from Lebanon. Israel responds by bombing border towns and villages.

The escalation resulted in the deaths of 83 people on the Lebanese side, including 61 Hezbollah fighters and at least 11 civilians, according to a tally compiled by Agence France-Presse.

The Israeli army counted the deaths of at least 6 soldiers and a civilian.

In the southern village of Blida, hundreds mourned on Tuesday a woman and her three granddaughters who were killed in an Israeli bombing on a car they were in on Sunday in southern Lebanon.

Hockstein stressed the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which strengthened the deployment of the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon following the end of the July 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

According to this decision, the Lebanese army was deployed for the first time in decades on the border with Israel. The decision prohibited any armed deployment in the border area outside the army and UNIFIL forces.

In his first speech since the outbreak of war in Gaza, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned Friday of a wide regional war unless the Israeli attack on Gaza stops.

He explained that the development of the Lebanon front is linked to “the course and development of events in Gaza,” adding that “all possibilities are open” on the Lebanese front.

He described the daily operations announced by Hezbollah as “very important and will not be limited to them.”