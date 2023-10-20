Argentina is one of the most important countries in the world of football. There this blessed sport is lived in a completely different way compared to the rest of the planet since Argentines are passionate beings who live, enjoy, suffer, get excited, suffer with this sport like no other being. All this added to the fact that the current Albiceleste National Team is the reigning champion of the Copa América (defeating Brazil in the legendary Maracaná Stadium), of the Finalissima (beating Italy 3-0 in one of the best displays of this team) and , obviously, of the World Cup after beating France on penalties in a historic final.
Now, the country, in the midst of a very strong economic crisis, will have to choose who will replace Alberto Fernández as president of La Nación on October 22 when the general elections are held. One of the aspects that voters are most curious about is finding out which team the candidates to occupy the Rivadavia Chair in the Casa Rosada are fans or sympathizers of. On this occasion there are 5 who fight for this privilege and below we tell them about their passion.
The candidate for Libertad Avanza has a link with football that dates back to old times since as a young man he was a goalkeeper for Chacarita (where he was in the youth teams). While he was announced that he was a Boca fan but that he stopped being one due to a populist measure by the Xeneize that was when Riquelme returned in 2013. Now, he stated that he declares himself as fan of “no team”.
The current Minister of Economy will go for the Union for the Homeland. He has also had a very important link with football since he has always expressed himself as a fanatical fan of Tiger where he knew how to be mayor of that area. He has been seen on the field going to cheer on Matador on several occasions but particularly in the 2019 Super League Cup final.
The candidate for the PRO finished confirming her fanaticism when she “celebrated” the return of Independent to the First Division in 2014 and has also been seen very close to Néstor Grindetti, the current president of the Avellaneda team and candidate for Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires for the same party, who even published a video where she is seen singing “I’m from the Red”.
The Córdoba candidate for the “We Do For Our Country” party and is a confessed supporter (and fanatic) of one of the smallest clubs in the province such as Racing de Córdoba, which is in the second division of football in this country.
The candidate for the Left Front and Workers – Unity party (FIT-U) has repeatedly spoken about football and has said that she is a fan of Students of the Silver. Furthermore, in these talks he has mentioned that the large number of teams in Argentine soccer is important.
News about the Argentine National Team:
#team #candidates #President #Argentina #fans