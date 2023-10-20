The writer Uva de Aragón grew up in a family of the intellectual bourgeoisie of Havana. After the 1959 revolution she went into exile with her family to the United States. At 79 years old she visits Madrid, the Madrid of her genealogical roots and to which she has always been attached, for the unique representation of Memory of silence (Mayko Theater, Saturday the 21st), a work based on her novel of the same title about two Cuban twins who meet again decades after separating due to the political axe.

Ask. Why two twins?

Because for a long time I thought that those of us who suffered a great void were those who had left, and in the end I understood that the exile had left an equally great void among those who remained, filled with the ghosts of us. It is the metaphor of a divided nation.

Answer. Is it still as divided?

Ideologically, quite a bit, but technology has made communication easier. It’s no longer like when a letter took a month and a half to arrive and we felt as if Cuba had been sucked into a black hole. Now through Facebook I am more informed about the daily life of Havana than what is happening in my neighborhood in Miami.

Q. Don’t identify with Miami?

R. Not only with Miami, with the United States in general. More than a Miamian, I feel like I’m from Havana, and I would even tell you that at this point I feel more from Madrid than from Havana; And just as I tell you that, I tell you that I am nothing, that I am an exile and my country is literature.

Q. What is exile?

R. An incurable disease.

Q. What happened when you returned to Cuba 40 years later?

R. I was afraid of feeling like a foreigner in my country, but I felt welcomed, I felt at home. He healed my wounds. The Cuban people continue to be a very noble people and Cuba continues to have magic. He has it despite everything and it will always continue waiting there, that is indestructible.

Q. What is its magic like?

R. It’s a crush.

Q. Would you have preferred to stay, despite everything?

R. Despite everything, no. Without that everything, yes. Either way, this story of ours is a story in which there have been no winners, neither here nor there. Those of us who left lost and those who stayed lost, even more so, because they lost the most valuable thing, freedom.

Q. Has your political position changed over the years?

R. At the beginning of the exile I was anti-communist, I picketed in front of the USSR embassy in Washington, it was snowing heavily… In the nineties, with cultural exchanges, I began to meet Cuban intellectuals and academics and I realized that we were like a spoon, a concave side and convex side but the same spoon. Since then I have always tried to promote aid to Cuba and reconciliation.

Q. What have trips to the island brought you?

R. That I be recognized as part of Cuban literature. Exiled authors, not just Cuban ones, have always been left aside and silenced. And since I was young in the United States I wanted to be a Cuban writer, not an American writer, that’s why I decided to write in Spanish, cultivate the intimate link between language and identity.

What do you expect from Cuba?

I no longer have an answer. I have been wrong so many times that I no longer see any light on the horizon. And what I tell you hurts me a lot. For me, Cuba is like carrying a dead son in my womb.

And from the United States?

If Cuba was always the center of my concerns, now I am even more concerned about the United States. It is the country of my grandchildren.

If Trump becomes president again…

I already left Cuba. Where am I going now, to Madrid?

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_