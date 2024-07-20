The cult of Divine Child Jesus focuses on the devotion to childhood of Jesus Christ.

This devotion originated in Europeespecially in countries such as Spain and Italy, and expanded to Latin America through missionary work.

The image of the Divine Child represents Jesus in his childhood, usually standing and with his arms outstretched, symbolizing his love and protection towards humanity.

One of the main promoters of this devotion was the Italian priest Saint Anthony Mary Claret, who brought the image of the Divine Child to different parts of the world.

However, the devotion gained great momentum in Colombia thanks to the Salesian priest Father Juan del Rizzo in the 20th century. He promoted the construction of the Sanctuary of the Divine Child in the 20 de Julio neighborhood in Bogotá, which became a center of pilgrimage and mass devotion.

Where is the largest celebration held in honor of the Divine Child Jesus?

The biggest celebration in honor of Divine Child Jesus takes place at the Sanctuary of the Divine Child in Bogotá, Colombia. Every July 20, thousands of faithful gather at this sanctuary to participate in masses, processions and religious activities dedicated to the Divine Child.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of the Divine Child Jesus?

In Mexico, the largest celebration in honor of Divine Child Jesus It takes place in the Parish of the Divine Child Jesus in MonterreyNuevo León. This parish is known for its fervent devotion to the Divine Child, and on July 20 solemn masses, processions and various liturgical activities are held in his honor.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to the Divine Child Jesus?

The most popular prayer to pray to the Divine Child Jesus is the following:

“Divine Child Jesus, come and live in my heart.

Enlighten my life with your light and make me feel your love.

Divine Child Jesus, I trust in you and I give you my worries.

Help me to follow your teachings and to be better every day.

Divine Child Jesus, I ask you for my family, for my friends and for all those who suffer.

Bless us with your peace and guide us on the path of truth.

Amen.”