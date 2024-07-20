He was called Nicholas Cesini the boy of just 14 years old, who unfortunately lost his life yesterday evening, after a serious accident with his scooter. The tragedy occurred before the incredulous eyes of his friends, who were with him in those seconds.

When the paramedics arrived, unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done for the young man and they could do nothing but note his heartbreaking condition. death. As is usual practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are underway investigations by law enforcement.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 22nd Friday 19th July. Precisely along via Mori, in the Sant’Egidio area, in the industrial part, in the municipality of Montecasiano, in the province of Macerata. Nicolò had gone out with his friends, for one of their evenings of fun and lightheartedness.

It is not yet clear where they were headed, but it was just out of the blue that the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the 14-year-old apparently lost control of his two-wheeled vehicle and after crashing into the sidewalkhe finished the race against a pole that was on the Roadside.

The heartbreaking death of Nicolò Cesini after the impact with his scooter

His friends, who witnessed the serious accident helplessly, immediately called for the intervention of the paramedics and also of the police. Given the seriousness of the facts, everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes and tried to do everything possible to to save the boy’s life.

But in the end, the doctors had no other choice than to acknowledge his heartbreaking deathwhich most likely occurred after the impact with the pole.

The friends, shocked and incredulous, witnessed the whole scene. The news of this loss is now starting to make the rounds in the municipality and many are remembering the boy with messages on social media, but also to show closeness to his loved ones, affected by the sudden loss.