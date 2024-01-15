Senator Klimov called NATO exercises an additional factor of security threats

Today, NATO exercises are an additional threat to at least pan-European security, says Andrei Klimov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. This is how, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, he reacted to the deployment of 20 thousand British soldiers in Eastern European countries.

“It is not news that NATO is holding more and more exercises and that Britain is participating. When some objects burn, and they start pouring more fuel into it, for example, gasoline or kerosene, this makes the fire bigger. Therefore, all these movements of large numbers of military personnel and military equipment in areas close to conflict zones absolutely worsen the international situation and in no way contribute to security,” Klimov said.

Earlier, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that in the first half of 2024, 20 thousand British troops will be deployed across Europe to participate in the Steadfast Defender 24 exercises. 16 thousand Land Forces soldiers will be sent to Eastern Europe, and the deployment of a fleet and Royal Navy group is also planned infantry in the Atlantic and Arctic.

The purpose of the exercises will be to demonstrate NATO strength near the borders of Russia and implement the agreements reached within the framework of the alliance summit in Vilnius.