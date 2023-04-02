Home page World

From: Lucas Maier

Split

Traveling to other countries can bring not only relaxation and new experiences. Sometimes it can also be really dangerous, as a study shows.

Kassel – Since the corona guidelines were lowered again in most countries, traveling has become more attractive again for many. But where should it go? The security factor is particularly important for solo travelers. The Travel Safety Index of The Swiftest provides information about the safest and most dangerous travel destinations.

For the study, the 50 most popular travel countries were examined according to seven factors. Due to the Ukraine war, Russia and Ukraine were excluded from the study.

Vacation 2023: Seven factors should provide information about safety

In order to be able to assess the danger for tourists, the experts of the portal have rated countries according to the listed factors and put them in order. One country clearly tops the list of deadliest travel destinations.

Factors for evaluating the danger for tourists in individual countries

1. Murder Rate: Homicides per 100,000 population.

Homicides per 100,000 population. 2. Road fatality rate: The estimated road fatality rate per 100,000 people.

The estimated road fatality rate per 100,000 people. 3. Death rate as a result of poisoning: Death from accidental poisoning per 100,000 people.

Death from accidental poisoning per 100,000 people. 4. Mortality rate due to unsanitary conditions: The death rate attributed to unsafe sanitation, unsafe water and poor hygiene per 100,000 people.

The death rate attributed to unsafe sanitation, unsafe water and poor hygiene per 100,000 people. 5. Years of life lost as a result of infectious diseases: The number of years of life lost (disability-adjusted) due to infectious diseases per 100,000 people.

The number of years of life lost (disability-adjusted) due to infectious diseases per 100,000 people. 6. Years of life lost as a result of injuries: number of years of life lost due to injuries (including conflict, violence and self-harm) per 100,000 people.

number of years of life lost due to injuries (including conflict, violence and self-harm) per 100,000 people. 7. Natural Disaster Risk: Assessing the risk of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods or hurricanes and the country’s ability to cope with a disaster should it occur.

Assessing the risk of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods or hurricanes and the country’s ability to cope with a disaster should it occur. Sources: WHO, UN, IBRD-IDA, Our World In Data, OCHA

With a murder rate of 36.40 people (per 100,000 inhabitants) and a loss of 23,778 years of life (per 100,000 inhabitants) as a result of diseases, South Africa leads the negative ranking in two categories. This puts the popular travel destination at the top of the list of most dangerous travel destinations, according to the study by The Swiftest.

“With the significant increase in international tourism in South Africa after the COVID-19-related restrictions were lifted, the likelihood that tourists will again become victims of criminal acts in the country is increasing,” according to the recommendation of the Federal Foreign Office for trips to South Africa.

The beach section of Marina Beach in India was flooded in 2021 after heavy rains. India ranks second in a ranking of the most unsafe countries, partly because of the risk of natural disasters. © dpa

Travel Safety: India is one of the deadliest destinations

Due to the poor hygienic conditions, India ranks second in the ranking of the deadliest travel destinations. In addition to hygiene, natural disasters and infectious diseases are also a source of danger, as shown in the study by The Swiftest is called. The Foreign Office warns of twelve serious illnesses when traveling to India. The authority also warns that medical care in the country is inadequate in many places.

The 10 Deadliest Travel Destinations South Africa India Dominican Republic Mexico Brazil Cambodia Philippines Saudi Arabia Vietnam Indonesia Source: The Swiftest

However, the study not only looked at the most dangerous, but also the safest countries for tourists. With the exception of three countries, the safest travel destinations (safest 20) are in Europe, as the ranking shows.

Safest travel destinations: Germany only in tenth place

Singapore achieved the best possible rating of A+ in six out of seven categories, making it the safest travel destination for tourists. With a gap of around 14 rating points, Denmark is in second place among the safest travel destinations, according to the evaluation.

The ten safest travel destinations

Singapore

Denmark

Netherlands

Switzerland Israel

Sweden

Austria

Ireland Italy

Germany

Source: The Swiftest

Germany only managed 10th place in the safety ranking. This puts the Central European country around 30 points behind Singapore. Germany received the worst rating in the “death from poor hygiene conditions” category.

who when traveling in Germany would like to sleep outside, there should be some regulations observe.