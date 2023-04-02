The former candidate for the presidency of Mexico, Roberto Madrazoaccused the new counselor president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei Zavalaof having at least 8 close relatives working for Brunette.

On his Twitter account, Roberto Madrazo He pointed out that, in addition to belonging to the Taddei dynasty of Sonora, Guadalupe does not meet the impartiality requirement to be able to lead an institution such as the national electoral body.

“The new President of the INE, #GuadalupeTaddei, is part of the Taddei dynasty of Sonora and does not meet the impartiality requirement. 8 of her relatives work in the government of Morena. She is the cousin of the superdelegate of #Morena in Sonora, aunt of the director of #LitioMex ”, the former governor of Tabasco said on social networks.

Who is Guadalupe Taddei?

Taddei Zavala She is originally from Cananea, Sonora, and has a degree in Public Administration from the University of Sonora. She has a 23-year career at the INE, and has worked as a public servant since 1982.

Inside of the INEhas held various positions, including: director of the Aguascalientes Regional Computing Center (1993), national director of the Electoral Consultation System of the Federal Register of Electors (2003), state member of the Federal Register of Electors of Sonora (2003 -2014), and President Counselor of the Sonora State Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (2014-2021).

On the other hand, members of the opposition criticized her election as president of the INE due to her ties to the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the 4T.

And it is that Guadalupe Taddei is the cousin of Jorge Luis Taddei, known as the “super delegate” of the AMLO government in Sonora, in addition to being the aunt of Pablo Daniel Taddei, appointed as the first director of the new company LitioMX in 2022, which will be in charge of the exploitation and extraction of lithium in the state of Sonora.