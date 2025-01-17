What a spectacle that was: AS Monaco isn’t just any Euroleague club, the French are among the favorites for the title. But the Bayern basketball players made the Monegasques look like schoolboys in the first 15 minutes; they were up to 23 points ahead. In the end, Munich defeated Monaco 95:94 (53:40), also thanks to Shabazz Napier’s converted three-pointer (Bayern scored 13 out of 20) and the last successful defensive action by Nick Weiler-Babb, which the visitors’ offense was able to rely on desperate. “The first 15 minutes were some of the best basketball we have played this season,” praised Gordon Herbert of his team. The FC Bayern coach is not really known to be so exuberant. On Wednesday evening, the Canadian had every reason to be euphoric.

46 hours after the twelfth victory in the 21st Euroleague game of the season, a different picture emerged in the SAP Garden on Friday evening, which was once again sold out with 11,200 spectators. Bayern now had to deal with Virtus Bologna, third from bottom in the table, who, however, have won four games in the top European club competition since mid-December under new coach Dusko Ivanovic – including against Barcelona. From Bayern’s perspective, the start was just as furious as against Monaco, Herbert’s team led 8-0, Bologna didn’t score for what felt like an eternity. But in the end, the club from Emilia-Romagna had duped Bayern 82:72 (35:32). “Bologna deserved it, we had five good minutes with good energy. “That was our worst team performance,” Herbert said. The euphoria? Away.

Bayern seemed tired of the spectacle they had shown two days earlier

Soon after the strong opening, the Munich team’s actions became more erratic and less focused. Apart from Devin Booker, who had already scored 15 of his 21 points at halftime and also showed spectacular dunks, hardly any Bayern player was really convincing; they seemed a bit tired of the spectacle they had shown two days earlier. They were down 20:22 at the end of the first quarter, 32:35 at halftime, 52:57 after the third quarter. Bologna always seemed to have the right answer to Bayern’s attacks, whose three-point hit rate was miles away from that of the Monaco game.

So the game babbled towards its end, and the audience became increasingly quiet despite the hall announcer’s calls to get up and give their all for the team again. Bologna’s previous top scorer of the season, Tornike Shengelia, contributed with his 20 points to the Munich team’s second Euroleague home defeat. It was 61:71 just four minutes before the end, and world champion Niels Giffey’s three-pointer gave hope once again. Now the audience was there again, Carsen Edwards even opened the door to victory with the next three-pointer. Munich came back to within two points. But the final point belonged to Bologna – with two free throws from Matt Morgan. Andreas Obst’s last successful three-pointer came too late for his Bayern.