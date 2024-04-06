The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City is inviting the population of the capital and its surroundings to give a new chance at life to the dogs they have rescued over the months.

Through social networks, the SSC of CDMX has advocated for the noble hearts of the population, publishing a catalog where he shares the face and qualities of the puppies which it currently protects.

The catalog of dogs rescued by the Animal Surveillance Brigade (BVA) that They are looking for a new homehas species that were rescued in risk situations and now wait to be adopted by loving families.

Dog adoption catalog

The BVA aims to prevent animal abuse and rescue animals in danger in the 16 municipalities of Mexico City. Since its creation in 2005, this 79-member team has worked tirelessly to ensure the well-being of animals, offering rescues in different environments, from hard-to-reach places to public roads.

Between the Rescued dogs looking for homes include Lauro, Coyota, Barranco, Frijola, Maggy and Patitas. Each one has their own unique story and personality, from the joy and energy to play to the tenderness and loyalty they look for in a family.

Rescued dogs are evaluated by veterinary zootechnicians at the BVA facilities and then enter the “Sponsor a Pet” program.

Through this program, the people can choose a dog to adopt, consulting a catalog that describes its age and characteristics. It is important to provide them with a suitable environment to live in and ensure a life full of love and care.

To meet these rescued dogs and carry out the adoption process, you can go to the Animal Surveillance Brigade facilities on Avenida Periférico, Ciénega Grande neighborhood, in the Xochimilco mayor's office.