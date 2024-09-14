The September 2024 Full Moon, also called the “Harvest Moon,” promises to be a special time of transformation and growth. This lunar phase, marked by the culmination of projects and the blossoming of new opportunities, will affect each zodiac sign differently. However, There are some signs that will feel the cosmic energy of this full moon more intensely, finding an extra boost of luck, prosperity and success.

This September 17 Full Moon is a time of culmination, it is ideal to leave behind what no longer serves you and make room for new opportunities. Practicing gratitude, meditation and emotional balance will be key for all signs. Luck is on your side, you just need to be open to receiving it.

According to astrology, this lunar phase, which will be aligned with Pisces, will bring with it an influx of positive energy and opportunities for growth. Whether you are seeking professional, financial or romantic success, the stars invite you to embrace these changes with confidence and enthusiasm.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This is the ideal time to launch new initiatives, seek alliances and connect with key people who can help you achieve your goals. Words will flow easily and you could receive exciting news related to work or studies. The stars invite you to take advantage of this lunar cycle to consolidate your plans and expand your network of contacts.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

If you’ve been looking for love or wanting to strengthen an existing relationship, the stars are on your side. In terms of finances and creativity, new opportunities could arise unexpectedly. The energy of this Full Moon amplifies your natural optimism and inspires you to pursue your dreams with courage.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You may receive a promotion, public recognition or an unexpected offer that improves your work situation. This is an excellent period to make important decisions about your professional future, as lunar energy enhances your ability to stand out and be seen for your unique talents.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

The lunar influence will help you balance your emotions and make crucial decisions regarding personal and professional relationships. This is a period of success in agreements, partnerships and contracts. You could finalize pending negotiations or establish alliances that will benefit your long-term future.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

If you have been working on projects related to investments or financing, you could see favorable results. Also, this moon invites you to heal family or business relationships, generating a space for greater success and stability in the long term.