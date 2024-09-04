Home World

The crane collapsed on a bridge construction site at the dam. © Bodo Schackow/dpa

A construction crane collapsed on a bridge at the well-known Bleiloch Dam in Thuringia. One person died and at least one worker was seriously injured.

Bad Lobenstein – One person was killed in a crane accident at the Bleiloch Dam in Thuringia. Another worker suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, police reported. Previously, another person had been reported to have been slightly injured. The construction crane collapsed around midday on a bridge that leads over the Bleiloch Dam in Saaldorf (Saale-Orla district) for reasons that are still unknown. There is currently a construction site there.

The police did not initially provide any information about the background to the accident at work. The identity of the deceased has not yet been fully established. Numerous police, rescue services, fire departments and regulatory authorities are currently on site.

The Bleiloch Dam in eastern Thuringia is the largest reservoir in Germany with a length of 28 kilometers and a water volume of 215 million cubic meters. As part of the expansion of the federal highway 90 west of the “Thuringian Sea”, the bridge over the Bleiloch Dam is also being rebuilt.

Due to the poor condition of the structure, work is being carried out on a replacement. Until the new bridge is completed, traffic will continue to be routed over the old bridge. dpa