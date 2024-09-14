The Disciplinary Committee of Dimayor reported this Friday on the sanction imposed on the Paraguayan footballer Bonifacio Ariel Roa one year for an incident that occurred during a Deportes Quindío match in the Promotion Tournament.

“To sanction Mr. Bonifacio Ariel Roa Benítez, who at the time of the events appeared as a player in the registry of Club Deportes Quindío SA (“Quindío”) with a suspension of twelve (12) months and a fine of thirty-two million five hundred thousand pesos ($32,500,000) for committing the infraction described in literal d) of article 64 of the CDU of the FCF, in the match played on the 5th date of the BetPlay Dimayor II 2024 Tournament, between Club Deportes Quindío SA and Club Unión Magdalena SA,” says the resolution.

The match referee reported in his report that “Once the player ROA BENITEZ was sent off, BONIFACIO ARIEL addressed me in an offensive manner, using vulgar and humiliating language by saying “son of a bitch referee… you’re scared, why are you going to send off my son of a bitch…” He then attacked me by stepping on me twice and kneeing me twice, and continued to confront me and insult me.”

Roa’s defense

“Taking into account that the infringement described in the request for information is of a personal nature, that is, it falls directly on the player, the aforementioned gentleman was informed of this request so that he could exercise his defense.”he adds.

In his defense, the player said: “I am being accused of physically assaulting the Referee, a conduct that has not been proven, as evidenced in the attached video where the exact moment of the action can be seen and it is crystal clear that there were never any such knee strikes. I understand that perhaps it was the way it was perceived due to the offense committed. However, I admit my guilt in the face of the indisposition caused by emotions, adrenaline and feelings of frustration.”

The Committee adds that “the club was the one who requested the Dimayor registration office to proceed with the registration and subsequent qualification in official competition of the player under investigation today, and the disassociation or termination of the employment contract does not interfere with what corresponds to the present disciplinary investigation, which is contained in article 64, letter d) of the Sole Disciplinary Code of the Colombian Football Federation.”

Roa is a Paraguayan forward who has also played in Colombia for Real Cartagena.

