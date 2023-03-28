His Karagümrük scores a lot and plays well. His contract expires in June: the scenarios

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Fabio Borini: the step is very long. Yet Andrea Pirlo at the helm of Karagumruk did not suffer from it and fell well into the part. The small club from Istanbul cannot compete on equal terms with the major Turkish powers, as they are only in their third season in the Super Lig. Süleyman Hurma’s seems like a fairy tale. The owner took over the club in 2018 in the third division and in just two seasons brought it into the top flight. He made himself, becoming manager of Trabzonspor, Samsuspor and then Kayserispor. In between, lots of business and a real climb in the world of football. The resources, however, are minimal compared to the giants of the capital.

Open future — In confrontation with powerful rivals the good play and results have given the Maestro a popularity that goes beyond his current club. In fact, there is talk of the interest of Besiktas, struggling with a less brilliant season than expected. New elections for the presidency are on the horizon and one of the candidates wants to bet on him. Also for this reason, the former Juventus player intends to reflect before deciding which bench to sit on next season, considering that the current contract expires in June. In recent weeks, other prestigious foreign opportunities have also emerged. For example, he asked for information on Bruges, who aim to relaunch themselves also in the European arena after the good Champions League this season (they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Benfica). And then there are the eyes of Girona, currently in twelfth place in La Liga. It should be remembered that the Catalan club is part of the Manchester City galaxy and entering that world would mean embarking on an intriguing path. See also Managua, intractable in Nicaragua with a Spanish technician

Italy open window — In short, there is no shortage of opportunities, even if the Italian window is far from closed. In perspective, quite a few bench movements are announced in Serie A and Pirlo receives constant attention. After all, in his season at the helm of the Juventus team it is true that the Maestro failed to win the tenth consecutive championship under Andrea Agnelli’s management, but he did secure the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup. A budget, in short, not to be overlooked. So it will be interesting to see what will happen, for example, to Bologna and Fiorentina: with Thiago Motta and Vincenzo Italiano on everyone’s lips. It is possible that a replacement will be prepared that sees Flero’s technician among the candidates for their succession, if they go away. However, it is too early to draw conclusions. This is also why the final sprint of the Turkish championship can be decisive in raising (or not) the bar of ambitions. Pirlo thinks big, but without neglecting small steps. See also The Premier League affirms that Manchester City committed certain offenses and there is a risk of expulsion

