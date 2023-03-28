It just seems like that Dolphinthe known emulator for Nintendo Gamecube and Wii gamesboth coming with a release on Steamcomplete with an official page open on the Valve store and release period set for the second quarter of 2023.

You can find the information at This Page, complete with description, screenshots and system requirements. “We are happy to announce that our great experiment, the Dolphin, is coming to Steam”, wrote the developers about it, announcing the opening of the dedicated page and the fact that the software can be put in the wish list, with further information incoming techniques.

Although the issue is always highly debated and complicated from the point of view of the regulations, an emulator in itself does not represent illegal software, unless it contains internal code elements derived in an irregular manner from other registered software. Quite different is the issue related to the management of the games to be run inside, the use of which is instead easily illegal.

In any case, this doesn’t prevent an emulator from being released regularly in a digital store and therefore being downloaded and installed by users, then it’s a matter of seeing what its actual use is. In any case, the release on Steam is also interesting because it assumes long-term and even rather extensive support from the developers, considering, however, that Dolphin is already one of the most advanced emulators among those currently active.