Fans residing in Spain who want to fully enjoy the 64 matches of the 2022 Qatar World Cup must go through the box. Only about twenty of them, including those from Spain, will be broadcast

open and free. These are the possibilities to watch the World Cup on television:

1- Movistar Plus



Those customers subscribed to football on Movistar will be able to follow the World Cup in its entirety at no cost. The ‘La Liga’ and ‘Todo el Fútbol’ packages will include a new channel called

World Goal, which will offer exclusive tournament content in addition to the 64 matches. Those Movistar customers who do not adhere to any of the aforementioned packs will have the option of contracting football for 30 euros more per month -La Liga Package- or 43 euros more -All football-.

2- World Goal (Mediapro app)



The other payment option to enjoy the World Cup in full, and especially interesting for those not subscribed to Movistar, is the Gol Mundial application. Mediapro, holder of television rights, launches this app with a price of 19.99 euros. The app will be available for Samsung, LG and Chromecast TVs. It can also be used on computers (both Windows and MacOS), for mobile and Tablet, and on Android TV Set top Box.

3- TVE



the last and

The only option to watch the World Cup for free is TVE. Of course, public television will only broadcast 20 of the 64 games, which includes those of Spain. In addition to the national team matches, TVE will broadcast the opening match, one of each of the eight groups, four of the round of 16, two of the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the World Cup final.