The 2023 Youth Awards take place today, Thursday, July 20 at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time) from Puerto Rico. It should be noted that this event organized by Univisión seeks to recognize the best of Latin American music. Among the stars with the most nominations are big stars like Shakira, Bad Bunny and Rosalía. However, the highlight of this edition is that, for the first time, Daniela Darcourt is on one of the lists and faces other singers to get first place in her category. Next, find out on which channel and how to follow this award for FREE and ONLINE.

Youth Awards 2023: schedule by country

The transmission of the twentieth edition of the Youth Awards 2023 It can be observed internationally, but at different times, according to the country of your origin

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Peru: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. United States (Florida): 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Chili: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Spain: 11:00 p.m.

Rauw Alejandro, Shakira, Bad Bunny and Becky G are the most nominated at the 2023 Premios Juventud. Photo: composition LR/SonyMusic

Where to see the Premios Juventud 2023?

The Youth Awards 2023 you can see them LIVE through the signal of Univision, which transmits through various channels depending on the country of origin.

Mexico: 827 on Dish, 261 on Totalplay, 204 on Axtel and 203 on Izzi

827 on Dish, 261 on Totalplay, 204 on Axtel and 203 on Izzi Peru: 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV

120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV Colombia: 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 178 on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite)

416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 178 on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite) Chili: 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite) and 161 (HD) on TuVes HD

142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite) and 161 (HD) on TuVes HD Argentina: 37 and 54 (analogue) and 507 (digital) on Supercanal

37 and 54 (analogue) and 507 (digital) on Supercanal Venezuela: 325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satellite

325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satellite Bolivia: 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite)

647 (SD) and 802 (HD) on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite) Ecuador: 622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable and 250 on CNT TV

622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable and 250 on CNT TV Costa Rica: 793 on Tigo (cable), 679 (HD) on Claro TV, 407 on Cabletica and 113 on Telecable

793 on Tigo (cable), 679 (HD) on Claro TV, 407 on Cabletica and 113 on Telecable Puerto Rico: 168 on DirecTV and 711 on Kiwisat

168 on DirecTV and 711 on Kiwisat Panama: 437 Wave Cable

437 Wave Cable Guatemala: 77 on Galaxy Cable.

How to watch Univision LIVE?

On the other hand, you can also watch Univisión LIVE through its Univision Now app. Here are the steps to install this app:

Download the app through any device linked to Android either iOS.

either Create an account to register.

Done, you can enjoy the transmission of the Premios Juventud 2023.

How to vote in the Premios Juventud 2023?

Until Monday, June 26, the followers of any of the nominees for Youth Awards 2023 they could support their favorite artist through the following steps:

Enter the page www.premiosjuventud.com

Once you have entered the link, look for the category for which your artist is nominated.

for which your artist is nominated. Next, the candidates, Locate your preferred option and vote.

These are the steps to follow to cast your vote for your favorite artist. Photo: Youth Awards 2023

Who is nominated for the Premios Juventud?

Below, see the LIST OF NOMINATES for the Premios Juventud 2023.

Male Youth Awards Artist

Bad Bunny

Camilo

ozuna

Featherweight

rauw alejandro

Romeo Santos

carin leon

daddy yankee

Manuel Turizo

Myke Towers

Female Youth Awards Artist

Angela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

camila cabello

Maria Becerra

rosalia

Shakira

tini

chiquis

Carol G.

Favorite Group or Duo of the Year

CNCO

Armed Link

Regulated Force

Zone People

Frontier Group

ha*ash

Jesse & Joy

The blue Angels

Reik

Wisin and Yandel

The new female generation

bratty

galle

Jenn Morell

Kenya Os

the joaqui

ludmilla

Pahua

paopao

Snow That Product

young miko

The new male generation

bizarre

brary

chris lebron

Lasso

Quevedo

Relays B

rusherking

Thunder

Yng Lvcas

YOVNGCHIMI

The new regional Mexican generation

divine connection

Eden Munoz

Frontier Group

Registered Trademark Group

kevin kaarl

mario bautista

Paola Jara

Featherweight

Sebastian Esquivel

Victor Cirbian

Artist On The Rise Male

Alvaro Diaz

blessed

Boza

carin leon

Eladio Carrion

Regulated Force

Luis R. Conriquez

ryan castro

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK

Female On The Rise Artist

Aitana

bad gyal

Chesca

Danna Paola

Emily

Kim Loaiza

the Gabi

Lola Indigo

Tokischa

West Indian Villain

My favorite streaming artist

Bad Bunny

Becky G

bizarre

carin leon

Regulated Force

Frontier Group

J Balvin

Carol G.

Featherweight

Raw Alejandro.

Shakira and Bad Bunny reign the nomination lists for the Premios Juventud. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras/La República/Diffusion

