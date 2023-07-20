The 2023 Youth Awards take place today, Thursday, July 20 at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time) from Puerto Rico. It should be noted that this event organized by Univisión seeks to recognize the best of Latin American music. Among the stars with the most nominations are big stars like Shakira, Bad Bunny and Rosalía. However, the highlight of this edition is that, for the first time, Daniela Darcourt is on one of the lists and faces other singers to get first place in her category. Next, find out on which channel and how to follow this award for FREE and ONLINE.
YOU CAN SEE: Premios Juventud by Univisión LIVE: time, channel and how to watch the ceremony for the best of music
Youth Awards 2023: schedule by country
The transmission of the twentieth edition of the Youth Awards 2023 It can be observed internationally, but at different times, according to the country of your origin
- Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
- Peru: 8:00 p.m.
- Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
- Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
- Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.
- United States (Florida): 9:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 10:00 p.m.
- Chili: 10:00 p.m.
- Spain: 11:00 p.m.
YOU CAN SEE: Shakira will be awarded as an agent of change at the Premios Juventud 2023
Where to see the Premios Juventud 2023?
The Youth Awards 2023 you can see them LIVE through the signal of Univision, which transmits through various channels depending on the country of origin.
- Mexico: 827 on Dish, 261 on Totalplay, 204 on Axtel and 203 on Izzi
- Peru: 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV
- Colombia: 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 178 on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite)
- Chili: 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite) and 161 (HD) on TuVes HD
- Argentina: 37 and 54 (analogue) and 507 (digital) on Supercanal
- Venezuela: 325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satellite
- Bolivia: 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) on Tigo (cable) and 210 on Tigo (satellite)
- Ecuador: 622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable and 250 on CNT TV
- Costa Rica: 793 on Tigo (cable), 679 (HD) on Claro TV, 407 on Cabletica and 113 on Telecable
- Puerto Rico: 168 on DirecTV and 711 on Kiwisat
- Panama: 437 Wave Cable
- Guatemala: 77 on Galaxy Cable.
How to watch Univision LIVE?
On the other hand, you can also watch Univisión LIVE through its Univision Now app. Here are the steps to install this app:
- Download the app through any device linked to Android either iOS.
- Create an account to register.
- Done, you can enjoy the transmission of the Premios Juventud 2023.
How to vote in the Premios Juventud 2023?
Until Monday, June 26, the followers of any of the nominees for Youth Awards 2023 they could support their favorite artist through the following steps:
- Enter the page www.premiosjuventud.com
- Once you have entered the link, look for the category for which your artist is nominated.
- Next, the candidates, Locate your preferred option and vote.
Who is nominated for the Premios Juventud?
Below, see the LIST OF NOMINATES for the Premios Juventud 2023.
Male Youth Awards Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Camilo
- ozuna
- Featherweight
- rauw alejandro
- Romeo Santos
- carin leon
- daddy yankee
- Manuel Turizo
- Myke Towers
Female Youth Awards Artist
- Angela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- camila cabello
- Maria Becerra
- rosalia
- Shakira
- tini
- chiquis
- Carol G.
Favorite Group or Duo of the Year
- CNCO
- Armed Link
- Regulated Force
- Zone People
- Frontier Group
- ha*ash
- Jesse & Joy
- The blue Angels
- Reik
- Wisin and Yandel
The new female generation
- bratty
- galle
- Jenn Morell
- Kenya Os
- the joaqui
- ludmilla
- Pahua
- paopao
- Snow That Product
- young miko
The new male generation
- bizarre
- brary
- chris lebron
- Lasso
- Quevedo
- Relays B
- rusherking
- Thunder
- Yng Lvcas
- YOVNGCHIMI
The new regional Mexican generation
- divine connection
- Eden Munoz
- Frontier Group
- Registered Trademark Group
- kevin kaarl
- mario bautista
- Paola Jara
- Featherweight
- Sebastian Esquivel
- Victor Cirbian
Artist On The Rise Male
- Alvaro Diaz
- blessed
- Boza
- carin leon
- Eladio Carrion
- Regulated Force
- Luis R. Conriquez
- ryan castro
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK
Female On The Rise Artist
- Aitana
- bad gyal
- Chesca
- Danna Paola
- Emily
- Kim Loaiza
- the Gabi
- Lola Indigo
- Tokischa
- West Indian Villain
My favorite streaming artist
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- bizarre
- carin leon
- Regulated Force
- Frontier Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G.
- Featherweight
- Raw Alejandro.
#watch #Premios #Juventud #LIVE #channel #follow #award #ceremony #FREE #ONLINE
Leave a Reply