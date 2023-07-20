The chorus of Genoa fans at the Moena party



Moena – Stand up for mister Gilardino. The six hundred fans crowded in the Novalge theater in Moena exalt the promotion manager e Gila is visibly moved by the applause and the choirs that are reserved for him. “It’s thanks to the boys and my staff. We are working well, in this beautiful valley”. Then the emotional video starts, the one that celebrates the Only one year, the collection of the most beautiful images of last season. And the ovation starts immediately, not for the goal but for Martinez’s save in Bari, at the last minute.



The Genoa players on stage at the Novalge theatre

Then it’s up to Alberto Zangrillo: “A president, we have a president”, sang the North away in Val di Fassa. “Let’s start from this great team, I especially thank mister Gilardino who warmed our hearts. We went from the Teutonic cold to Gilardino’s warmth. We are working to give the fans the satisfaction they deserve”.

Then it’s up to Captain Badelj. “I feel great emotion, also because I came here on retreat with my friend Davide, who is no longer here. We feel at home here”.