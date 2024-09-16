The 76th edition of the 2024 Emmy Awards is this Sunday, September 15 and is one of the most eagerly awaited events by the public, as it awards the best in television series. The epic series ‘Shogun’, which deals with the life of warring dynasties in feudal Japan, has a good chance of making history, Well, it has 25 nominations.

The Emmy Awards It is the television equivalent of the Oscars and this Sunday’s edition is the second Emmy gala this year, after strikes in Hollywood in 2023 delayed the ceremony until last January.

The acid comedy set in Chicago’s culinary scene, ‘The Bear’, is also expected to be a hit.

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony will take place this Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The live broadcast for Mexico will begin at 18:00 (UTC -6).

‘Shogun’ series. Instagram photo

Where to watch the Emmy Awards in Mexico?

Pay TV: TNT will broadcast the ceremony live, with the option to watch it in Spanish.

Max: For those who prefer the streaming service, Max will broadcast the awards in real time. In addition, the event will be available on the app on demand after its live broadcast.

Full list of all nominees for the 76th edition of the Emmy Awards

Best Drama Series

‘Shogun’

‘The Crown’

‘Fallout’

‘The Gilded Age’

‘The Morning Show’

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

‘Slow Horses’

‘The 3 Body Problem’

Best Comedy Series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘The Bear’

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

‘Hacks’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Palm Royale’

‘Reservation Dogs’

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Best Limited or Anthology Series

‘Baby Reindeer’

‘Fargo’

‘Ripley’

‘Chemistry Lessons’

‘True Detective: Night Country’

Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)

Carrie Coon (‘The Gilded Age’)

Maya Erskine (‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’)

Anna Sawai (‘Shogun’)

Imelda Staunton (‘The Crown’)

Reese Witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’)

‘The Bear’ series broke a record in its comedy category with 23 nominations. Photo by AFP

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (‘Hijack’)

Donald Glover (‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’)

Walton Goggins (‘Fallout’)

Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’)

Hiroyuki Sanada (‘Shogun’)

Dominic West (‘The Crown’)

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’)

Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)

Selena Gomez (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Maya Rudolph (‘Loot’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)

Kristen Wiig (‘Palm Royale’)

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (‘What We Do in the Shadows’)

Larry David (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’)

Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (‘Reservation Dogs’)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (‘The Gilded Age’)

Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’)

Nicole Beharie (‘The Morning Show’)

Greta Lee (‘The Morning Show’)

Lesley Manville (‘The Crown’)

Karen Pittman (‘The Morning Show’)

Holland Taylor (‘The Morning Show’)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (‘Shogun’)

Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’)

Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’)

Jon Hamm (‘The Morning Show’)

Takehiro Hira (‘Shogun’)

Jack Lowden (‘Slow Horses’)

Jonathan Pryce (‘The Crown’)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Abbott Elementary’)

Carol Burnett (‘Palm Royale’)

Liza Colon-Zayas (‘The Bear’)

Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’)

Janelle James (‘Abbott Elementary’)

Meryl Streep (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (‘The Bear’)

Paul W. Downs (‘Hacks’)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’)

Paul Rudd (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film

Sofia Vergara (‘Griselda’)

Jodie Foster (‘True Detective: Night Country’)

Naomi Watts (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)

Rachel Weisz (‘Dead Ringers’)

Emily Blunt (‘The English’)

Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Television Film

Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’)

Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick’)

Richard Gadd (‘Baby Reindeer’)

Andrew Garfield (‘Under the Banner of Heaven’)

Oscar Isaac (‘Scenes from a Marriage’)

Best Variety and Talk Show

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Best Competitive Reality

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Top Chef’

‘The Amazing Race’

‘Nailed It!’

‘The Voice’