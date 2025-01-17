At 39 years old, Rubén is an elusive guy, so much so that it is not the first time that he dares to put an entire platoon of police cars in check. In fact, three days ago he managed to escape after being stopped for reckless driving, but yesterday, Thursday, his luck was diametrically opposite. Rubén, a Spaniard, of Gypsy ethnicity, is traveling at high speed in a gray Ford Mondeo accompanied by an 18-year-old young man and a minor, 15, who is pregnant. He does it in the middle of the afternoon along Albufera Avenue, in the Puente de Vallecas district, where a plainclothes patrol of the National Police will try without success to intercept him.

The criminal, who has an arrest warrant and who is driving without insurance and with an invalid driving license due to the total loss of points, takes advantage of the fact that his pursuers’ light or acoustic warnings do not work to escape again. . Although not for long. It is then that another pair, in this case from the Municipal Police, observes the aforementioned Ford turn off the lights (at a time in the afternoon when the sun had already set) and cross the median to blur his trail.

The municipal police thus resume the hunt, to which they will add more than a dozen patrols along an M-30 filled with traffic. Finally, Rubén and his companions are intercepted near the 12 de Octubre Hospital, but not before one of the uniformed officers having to shoot the wheels twice. Despite this, the driver, far from surrendering, decides to ram two Municipal Corps officers, causing minor injuries to four of his agents.

After that, the two arrested adults were transferred to the Judicial Traffic Police Station of the Municipal Police, while the minor ended up in the Minors Group of the National Police (Grume).









Drunk and in a stolen car

On the other hand, the Valdemoro Local Police arrested a man last Wednesday for driving a stolen car, driving while intoxicated and also without a driving license. After stopping him and asking for the vehicle’s documentation, the agents verified that this person and sole occupant had never obtained a license and that the car was listed as stolen. Furthermore, in the breathalyzer tests it showed a rate of 1.01 milligrams per liter of exhaled air, when the current limit is 0.25 (this year it will be reduced to 0.10, when the new law comes into force). DGT standard).