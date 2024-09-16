In football it is impossible to win without a goal. You have to score. It is a tautology. There is no discussion or excuse. And the Women’s youth team The team that had the goal of playing in the final of the U-20 World Cup due to its quality, because it brought the runner-up base of the U-17 World Cup, and because it was at home, missed goals even in the penalty shoot-out, and was eliminated from the World Cup in the quarter-finals at the hands of the Netherlands.

Colombia had the chance to give a huge thrashing to a limited but honest rival, and ended up giving away an unusual 2-2 in regulation time that could not be broken in extra time and that ended in a series of penalty kicks in which Colombia missed all three of its attempts: they did not even score from the penalty spot and so, therefore, the elimination is very fair.

Look: in the first 20 minutes Colombia was a steamroller. They created everything. Before the 2 minutes, Linda Caicedo She made goalkeeper Liefting fly twice (the superstar of the match for everything she got out of the game and the two penalties she saved in the tiebreaker). Juana Ortegon He hit the ball twice more from mid-range and the goal flew out again.

Colombian women’s team. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO / @juanfotosadn Share

Each of Linda’s attempts was a danger for a goal, but she failed because she was too far away or because she hung the ball on the roof of the goal or because the goalkeeper narrowed it down… The team was a whirlwind of long, vertical play, of long balls to the forwards to shorten the attack and avoid obstacles in the middle. Even from the goalkeeper. Luisa Agudelo, who also gave Linda a pass. They didn’t put it in.

Karla Torres He opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a rebound that grazed a defender after his shot.

Karla Torres scored a double against the Netherlands. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda. THE TIME Share

The Netherlands, badly outmatched, tried to react with isolated crosses and high play. The cool-down break in Cali, at 30 degrees and 85 percent humidity (according to The Weather Channel), was an oasis for the Dutch, who found the 1-1 in the 36th minute, with a double header in the area.

Colombian Women’s Team. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante @juanfotosadn Share

In the second half, without being the same steamroller, Colombia took the initiative, quickly got the 2-1 with another goal from Karla (minute 63) and then had four chances to score that Linda, Karla, Gabriela Rodríguez missed… The Dutch tied the game by chance because they didn’t attack and because they did so in an isolated play in the 85th minute: Weitman, a tank, went through the defense and scored with a block over the goalkeeper and off her post. The extra time was the same. Karla and Linda missed others!

And then Rodriguez, Katerine Osorio and Ortegon didn’t even score from a penalty: three goals scored, three missed. It looked like a rout but ended in elimination. Without a goal, it’s fair…

