Season 3 of “La Reina del Sur”, the Mexican series starring Kate del Castillo, premiered on the Telemundo channel after a long wait. The story of Teresa Mendoza and her daughter Sofía continues in an exciting action drama in which betrayals and blood will not be lacking.

However, despite its success, there are still many who cannot follow the new episodes because they do not have access to Telemundo. That’s why, In this note we explain how to follow the fiction without having contracted the channel.

When did season 3 of “The Queen of the South” premiere?

The third season of “The Queen of the South” premiered last Tuesday, October 18. The novel starring Kate of the Castle It premiered through the official Telemundo channel and its digital alternatives.

Cast of “The queen of the south 3”. Photo: Telemundo.

At what time can you see “The Queen of the South 3” according to your country?

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Where to see “The Queen of the South 3” if you do not have Telemundo?

“The queen of the south 3″ It airs live from Monday to Friday on Telemundo. However, if you don’t have access to the official channel, the third season can also be seen on its official website and mobile application .

Started “The queen of the south 3”. Photo: Telemundo

Similarly, the episodes of the series are uploaded to Telemundo’s YouTube channel. However, these are summarized in approximately 25 minutes.

What is “The Queen of the South 3” about?

“The third season of The Queen of the South It begins four years after the impressive finale of the second season, when Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo), who was enjoying an idyllic life with her daughter, saw her hideout compromised by the arrival of military forces. Now, Teresa faces the most dangerous mission of her life: She will leave everything behind to succeed, even if it means having to burn her throne as The Queen of the South. ”, indicates the official synopsis of Telemundo.

When does season 3 of “The Queen of the South” premiere on Netflix?

At the moment, there is no official date for the premiere of the third season of “The Queen of the South” on Netflix. However, it is most likely that the episodes will arrive on the platform when their broadcast on TV ends, as happened with “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.