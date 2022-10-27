A case of abuse against an 11-year-old boy on a graduation trip, and the demand of the teachers in charge to keep the attack secret, outraged the community of Trujui (Buenos Aires, Argentina) this week. The fact came to light on Tuesday, after the minor’s mother filed a complaint with the Justice.

Due to the serious episode, two of the three teachers were dismissed from the school, Elementary School No. 60 of Trujui, but the victim’s mother asks that their enrollment be removed because They minimized the situation saying that “it was just a joke”. The authorities of the educational institution for the moment have not apologized.

Yesterday, a group of parents and relatives of the minor mobilized in front of the school to demand that they respond to what happened, but they received no response. Although there were no scenes of violence, the infantry guarded the place from seven in the morning. The following words were sprayed on the walls of the establishment: “Violins, take charge. Not with the boys.”

The episode, according to the child’s mother



“On Monday my son broke down and told me what the teachers had told him not to tell. He told me crying that three colleagues abused him on the graduation trip ”, said Leila, the mother of the child who has a mobility disability.

According to what he recounted in an interview with the Argentine media ‘C5N’, the little boy suffered the insults of his companions since the trip began. “They called him horse legs, they insulted him”he recounted with anguish.

His classmates bullied him at school.

“He told me that he realized what had happened when one day they showed him a video in which he was seen sleeping and two companions putting their penises in his mouth. He told me: ‘Mom, I was sleeping and I thought one had fallen on me and I see that they were grabbing my shoulders, so I pushed it and turned to go back to sleep. I didn’t know they had done that,’” he recounted.

Leila explained that after that, the boys, during the stay on the coast, shared the video with the rest of the class and began to threaten him so that he would not tell anyone about what had happened. In addition, according to the woman’s account, they told her: “I slept with one eye open because we are going to rape you.”

“There were two teachers in charge of the rooms and I don’t know where they were. She was also a teacher. There are three boys that I denounce, because while two abused my son, the other was filming it. But I also blame the teachers”, remarked Leila and later expressed: “That is a sexual abuse, it is not a joke, it is an abuse”.

Leila also said that the day the bus returned with the children, their parents were waiting for them at school. But she assured that before reaching their destination, the teachers made them get out of the vehicle.

“The same boys told me that they were taken down before arriving at school to ask them to erase everything from the cell phone and not to tell. I’m going to say the exact words that the teacher said to my son: ‘Don’t say anything. Above all, you D., that your mother is going to come to hit me and burn down the school’”, Leila recounted and added that this teacher should also stop working.

“I immediately sent messages to the head teacher. I told him what happened and he replied: ‘Yes, the kids told me. But it’s not sexual abuse. It was a joke in very bad taste. And I wonder, isn’t it sexual abuse to put your members in your mouth? There is no big or small abuse, you have to call things by their name and that is abuse,” said Leila, who stressed that she is outraged by the pact of silence that adults wanted to impose on children.

Later, she explained that when she went to the establishment to ask for explanations they did not want to attend to her. “I heard they started laughing behind the door. Neither the director nor anyone apologized to us. They want to provoke violence, but they won’t get that from me.”added the child’s mother.

The Prosecutor’s Office No. 6 of Minority investigates the case, for which two of the teachers were dismissed. “I don’t need the teachers’ resignation, I need them to lose their tuition and pay for the crime of wanting to silence my son and the entire sixth grade group,” said Leila and demanded that the teacher in charge be included in the punitive measure.

“In the video you can see that what happened is not a lie, the boys do not lie, the boys must be listened to, yesterday the Buenos Aires infantry was covering the school, but in my house there is no one to take care of my family. I feel violated and I feel that my son is being violated once again, ”she lamented.

Hotlines in Colombia:

These situations should not be tolerated. If you need to report the abuse of a minor, you can call the lines of the National Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) 141 Or the National Police 123 or also to the number 018000918080.

The Nation (Argentina) GDA