John Wick is one of the most interesting action sagas in recent years. The performance of Keanu Reeves and the plot that these films carry are reasons for the audience to have them among their favorites. Several months after its premiere, many people want to see the film again or enjoy it for the first time; That is why, in this note, we tell you where to see this movie on streaming platforms.

On which streaming platform can you watch the movie ‘John Wick’ 4?

‘John Wick’ 4 is not available on any streaming platform with the regular subscription in Peru. Its predecessors, ‘John Wick’ and ‘John Wick’ 2 are on Amazon Prime Video, while ‘John Wick’ 3 is available on Lionsgate+.

Where to see ‘John Wick’ 4 in Latin Spanish totally FREE?

Although there are pages that offer to watch movies for free, it is advisable to do so through official and subscription media.In case you want to see ‘John Wick’ 4, you can rent it on Google Play, Apple TV and Claro Video.

Official poster of ‘John Wick’ 4. Photo: Filmaffinity

Who make up the cast of ‘John Wick’ 4?

Keanu Reeves – John Wick

Scott Adkins-Killa

Bill Skarsgard – Marquis

Donnie Yen-Caine

Lance Reddick-Charon

Rina Sawayama – Akira

Ian McShane-Winston

Hiroyuski Sanada – Shimazu Koji

Natalia Tena – Katia

Laurence Fishburne-Bowery King.

For what audience is ‘John Wick’ 4 directed?

‘John Wick’ 4 is a movie rated for ages 14+,since it has violent action scenes with weapons and deaths. It is recommended for minors to see it in the company of a responsible adult.

