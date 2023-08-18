Home page World

Felina Wellner

A bang was followed by fire: A burning turbine terrified passengers on their flight to Mexico. There was an emergency landing.

Houston – After just 27 minutes, a Southwest Airlines passenger plane has returned to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport. The reason for this: A burning turbine forced the pilot to abort the flight to Cancún in Mexico and initiate an emergency landing.

Passenger video shows: Entire turbine engulfed in flames – “Thought we were crashing”

When the fire accident occurred at a dizzy height on the evening of August 16, passenger Ricardo Garcia pulled out his mobile phone. The video, which has since been circulated in the media, shows frightening clouds of fire on the engine. Coale Kaliseks was also on board. He was on his way on vacation with his girlfriend, he reports to the Texas television station KHOU.

The plane had started to sway. “I fly once or twice a month and I knew that wasn’t normal,” says Kaliseks. He saw the flames out the window and right in front of his nose. Opposite ABS news another passenger reports on his impressions. Jordan Kleinecke didn’t see the fire, but: “We felt a small air hole rise and then I heard a bang. It started smelling very strongly of fuel.”

“Then huge fireballs shot out” – plane crash visible from afar

One another shot by Andrew Sandino documents the fiery emergency landing from safe ground. The eyewitness reports opposite NBC News: “I noticed large plumes of smoke coming out of the right engine. Then huge fireballs shot out and the plane rocked back and forth quite a bit.”

Menacing images that eventually turn for the better. Because: According to Southwest Airlines, the plane landed safely and without injuries. It was a “mechanical problem”. The affected passengers continued their approximately 1,300-kilometer journey to Mexico on another plane.

