Thursday, April 27, 2023, 08:35



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Getting up late on a Sunday; lolling between the sheets, perhaps with your head still a little dazed by the echo of the music, and debating between having breakfast or eating. The solution is easy: what you need is a ‘brunch’.

The so-called ‘late breakfast’ is the morning snack-dinner. Usually it is usually taken on weekends and consists of making a hearty breakfast at lunchtime; a feast for the palate in which the sweet and the salty mix indistinctly.

Eggs Benedict and mimosas are two of the hallmarks of these lunches. There is no good brunch without including this Anglo-Saxon dish of eggs covered in hollandaise sauce and this orange juice and champagne cocktail.

In recent years, ‘brunches’ have become very fashionable and are served from hotels to small cafeterias to restaurants. These are the places where you can have a ‘brunch’ in Murcia.

Where to have brunch in Murcia

conjugate



Conjugoo, the cocktail shop, is located at Calle Simón García 1 in Murcia. This place, which is characterized by its original range of cocktails, is also committed to offering its customers a ‘brunch’ option. This can only be tasted on Sundays from 12:00 to 15:30 and is priced at 25 euros.

Conjugoo’s ‘brunch’ is a reinterpretation of the traditional lunch, which can be made to suit the customer with a menu that offers haute cuisine dishes. Its menu consists of a cocktail, which can be a Bloody Mary, a Mimosa or an Aperol Spritz; two starters, to choose from a variety of gourmet pastries, baby potatoes, guacamole, Murcian flatbread croquettes, lamb bao and caprese salad; a main dish, which can be Benedictine eggs, a vegan hamburger or a pularda stuffed with foie; and a dessert, to choose between the caramelia coulant or the cocoa pod. It also includes coffee, tea and orange juice.

Godis



Godis Dulce Poder has two stores in the center of Murcia. One on Calle Pintor Villacis 2 and the other on Gran Vía Alfonso X el Sabio 14. In addition to its varied offer of sweets, on Saturdays and Sundays you can taste up to six different types of breakfast, among which is the ‘brunch ‘.

Godis’ brunch is priced at 28.90 euros and includes tea, juice or mimosa, coffee, toast with a poached egg, avocado and red pesto sauce accompanied by a fresh salad and a choice of dessert.

The rest of the breakfast options are American, Belgian, French or Greek. If none of these convince you, you can also make your own to taste.

socola



This cafeteria located at Calle Mariano Vergara 5 in Murcia offers a brunch menu for 15 euros. This is only available on Saturdays and Sundays, although you can also request it on holidays.

Socolá’s ‘brunch’ menu includes a drink, be it coffee, tea, colacao or nesquik; a juice or a mimosa; a yogurt with granola, which can be Greek or soy, as well as being able to choose between normal or gluten-free granola; a seasonal fruit salad and a dish to choose from. The latter’s options are Eggs Benedict, Eggs Royale, Eggs Florentine, Avocado Toast with Poached Egg, Bagel or Scrambled Eggs, which can be accompanied by Ham, Salmon or Spinach.

As if all this were not enough, the menu ends with a dessert, also a choice between pancakes, with Nutella or maple syrup, a cookie, a butter croissant or a slice of cake.

vertigo and cramp



This small cafeteria that has just opened on Calle Enrique Villar 6 in Murcia offers specialty coffee, snacks and brunch. Vertigo y Calambre was created for those people who enjoy the pleasure of eating breakfast, championing the idea of ​​being able to “eat breakfast all day, every day”. A minimalist option, at the same time colorful, that is committed to creating a welcoming space that is the seed of new experiences for its customers.

You can have the popular açaí ‘bowl’ for breakfast, so fashionable among the ‘influencers’; french toast; the traditional Benedictine eggs, which they recommend accompanying with lemonade; or their Muffin Berlin, which is made up of white sausage meat, egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha sauce. You can also opt for avocado toast or ham and pesto with poached egg or its mixed sandwich of sourdough loaf bread, cooked ham and tetilla cheese and gouda.