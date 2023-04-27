Cool weather and precipitation are expected in Moscow over the weekend, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said.

The last days of April – the 29th and 30th will be cool, the temperature will not exceed 10-15 degrees Celsius, while Saturday, Arpel 29, will be colder and rainier than Sunday, April 30.

“It will be fresh at night, from 1 to 6 degrees. And rain, ”Tishkovets shared his forecast with TASS.

Earlier in the day, weather forecasters shared the weather forecast for April 27. According to them, on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, intermittent rain, thunderstorms in places and up to 21 degrees Celsius.

On April 26, the Hydrometeorological Center reported that the yellow weather hazard level would be in effect in the capital on Thursday, April 27, due to thunderstorms and wind.

Earlier, on April 24, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that rains would come to the capital from April 26, which would most likely last until May 2.