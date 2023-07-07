Buying the first car can be an emotional and significant experience for many people’s lives. However, this is an experience that not many can live up to due to the high cost of modern vehicles.

Fortunately, cheap mobility alternatives have been developed in China, such as the Double row pickup by Mangiaa truck that has a price of $48,000.00 pesos and that you can buy online.

This double van is completely electric and a proposal similar to the mythical Chang Li S1 car that has gone viral on the internet for its absurd price of 20,000 pesos.

Electric Pickup Truck Features

Battery with autonomy of up to 100 km

3,000 watt electric motor

Top speed of 55 kilometers per hour

Disc brakes

Adjustable seats.

Stereo and display with USB

Airbag

Where to buy the double cab truck?

Mangia’s electric double walk van can be purchased online through the Alibaba sales platform. This product has a price of $48,000.00 pesos in its basic version and 52 thousand in its most equipped model.

The form of acquisition is similar to the method we use to buy online. We only need to have an Alibaba account to ‘click’ on the product we want to purchase.

In this case, due to the fact that it is an international product, we must take into account that it is necessary to cover a shipping cost, customs and additional services so that the vehicle can arrive safely in Mexico.

It is also important to contact the seller through Alibaba. Most users speak English or Mandarin Chinese, so it is ideal to be fluent in either of these two languages ​​to avoid confusion.