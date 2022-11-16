Maps are used to locate a place in the exact place where it is, but new technologies manage to gather other types of data. Today, any device has a map tool so that its owner can locate itself without problems. One of the best-known platforms is Google Maps, this tool not only allows you to consult digital maps of any city, it also helps you get to any point thanks to GPS navigation.

But this is not the only possible function that can be given to a map. The Instagram account @loverofgeography has shared a publication in which you can see which country is most joked about in each part of Europe. For example, if you consult this map, you can see that Portugal is the main target of Spanish jokes. More than one will have been surprised by this, since in Spain the rivalry with another of its neighbors, France, is also known. Some users have shown their disagreement in the comments, since they think that more jokes about France are spent in Spain.

In general, you can hear jokes about many aspects of other European countries, such as the side on which the English drive, how bad the Italians drive or about the special French accent. In each country, jokes are also made about some aspect of their own, such as some tradition, gastronomy or certain customs. In this way, the case of Italy is striking, since the map indicates that those who make jokes the most are the Italians themselves, but there is no better sense of humor than laughing at oneself.

In the case of Portugal, the country that makes the most jokes is Spain, as it is well known that it is very easy to talk about the neighbors. On the other hand, in France, the country they laugh at the most is Belgium, the same happens with the Netherlands. In Belgium they prefer to laugh at France. The same thing that happens with Spain and Portugal who laugh at each other, also happens between the United Kingdom and Ireland that take advantage of their proximity to play jokes on each other.

Another curious fact that this map offers is the number of countries that laugh at the expense of Bosnia, since three countries of the Balkans make jokes about this country. It is not the only map on this Instagram account, @loverofgeography shares very curious and interesting content.