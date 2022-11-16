Budget Law, thirty billion euros of which about three quarters will go to the new measures against high bills and to counter the increase in inflation

“With the budget that exists, what can we do? That’s okay”. A government source at the highest level, very close to the premier Giorgia Meloni, he thus replies, laconic, sincere but serene, to Affaritaliani.it’s question on the risk that the Budget Law for next year becomes, in fact, a “mini manoeuvre”. In fact, unlike the promises of the centre-right parties in the electoral campaign, we are moving towards a fairly modest measure. Exactly, mini. Thirty billion euros about three quarters of which will go to the new measures against high bills and to counter the increase in inflation, which just this morning Istat certified as having jumped to 11.8% in October, the highest since 1984.

The promises of the electoral campaign are far, far away. Budget variance – Matteo Salvini asked the former Prime Minister for 50 billion Mario Draghi – it’s not even talked about anymore. With the game of balances and growth estimates for 2023 there will be a small, small leeway. With which to launch, in addition to the interventions to deal with the expensive energy, a mini cut of the tax wedge. The measure to reduce the tax burden will not go beyond 4, maximum 5 billion (two thirds for workers and one third for businesses) and, most likely, will only affect those with an annual gross income of up to 35 thousand euros.

Very little compared to those shock cures promised and evoked before September 25th. Also there flat tax it will be mini, in the sense that the number of VAT numbers that will benefit from the 15% rate will be decidedly smaller than what was said just a few weeks ago. The pension reform, to avoid the return into force of the Fornero law, which is still “on the high seas”, will affect only 50-60 thousand people in 2023. A mini reform very, very far from the 100 quota of 2018.

It’s still, the scrapping of tax bills will also be mini: canceled up to 1,000 euros and discounted by 50% up to 3,000. The picture should be completed with the reform, and not the cancellation as promised in the electoral campaign, of the citizen’s income and with a minor adjustment, also in this case, to invalidity pensions and the single allowance (above all for larger families and with disabled children or young people). Politically, the line of prudence is in agreement with both Meloni and his loyalists as well as the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, who in his recent talks in Brussels promised his EU partners maximum rigor in public finances.

On the other hand, the reform of the EU Pact, with the fear of stringent rules for countries with high debt (Italy in the lead) and the question of migrants on which a European agreement is needed to avoid disputes such as the one with France, requires the executive not to raise its voice with Europe. There remains a bit of disappointment and irritation in a part of the League, Matteo Salvini in the lead, and Forza Italia. The leader of the Carroccio aimed at something else both on pensions and on the flat tax and on the folders. While the former Cavaliere had even promised to raise the minimum pensions to 1,000 euros a month during the election campaign. Impossible, at least for now. “It’s okay,” said the Melonian government source. Exactly, all mini.

