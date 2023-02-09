5 years have passed, it was February 6, 2018, and with the Falcon Heavy mission of SpaceX, Tesla launched a model Roadsters in space as a simulated load. This event attracted worldwide attention, as it was one of the first launches of a private carrier to Mars.

The Tesla Roadster, the cargo useful launch, became an icon of the private space age and demonstrated SpaceX’s ability to launch to interplanetary destinations. On board the Tesla launched into space is a mannequin with human features known by the nickname of Starman.

Where exactly is the Tesla launched into space

The Tesla Roadster that was launched into space follows an orbit elliptical around the Sun. This means that its trajectory is not a simple circle, but an ellipse that takes the Tesla to different distances from the Sun according to its position in the orbit. At its farthest from the Sun, the Tesla is at its furthest from the Sun, known as the apex, which intersects the planet’s orbit Mars and at its closest point, it is at its closest point, known as perihelion, as it approaches the Earth.

At the moment the Tesla in space is moving away from the orbit of Mars and moving towards Earth and is at just over 202,000,000 km from the Earthi.e. 18 minutes/light. Compared to Mars it is 450,000,000 km away while it travels at about 137,000,000 km from the Sun.

Tesla launched into space, orbit estimate in red

How fast is the Tesla traveling in space

The Tesla Roadster launched into space travels at very high speed. Precisely measuring the Tesla’s speed through space depends on the planet or celestial body with respect to whose relative speed it is being measured.

Compared to the Earth, the current speed can be estimated at approx 11,660 km/hthat is to say 3.24 km/swhile that relating to the moment of launch was estimated around 11.2 km per second compared to the Earth, or 40,320 km/h!

Note that this initial velocity was enforced by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch vehicle and that the Tesla is now in an elliptical orbit around the Sun. The velocity of the Tesla will vary depending on its position in the orbit and the influence gravitational force of other celestial bodies. However, it remains an object traveling at extremely high speeds relative to Earth.

Additionally, the Tesla’s orbit is affected by many forces, such as the gravity of the planets and the Sun, which will change its trajectory over time. This means that the Tesla’s orbit is not stable in the long term and that it can be influenced by many factors, such as the mass of other celestial bodies and gravitational perturbations. However, for now, the Tesla continues to follow its elliptical orbit around the sun, traveling at extremely high speeds through the solar system.

What car is the Tesla Roadster launched into space

Tesla Roadster, the car launched into space in 2018

The Tesla Roadster is one sporty two-seater with an aerodynamic design and extraordinary performance. It features an electric motor that provides powerful acceleration and a maximum speed of over 400 km/h. The Roadster is also equipped with a high-performance battery that offersrange of about 620 km on a single charge.

In summary, the Tesla Roadster is a state-of-the-art vehicle that combines elegant design, extraordinary performance and advanced technology to deliver a unique driving experience.

