Mexico.- The weather forecast for this Thursday, February 9, 2023 indicates that the new cold front number 31 will enter over northern Mexico, while the cold front no. 30 will lead to rain in various states in the southeast of the country.

According to the National Weather Service (NMS), the cold front 30 will extend over the Gulf of Mexico to the south of Veracruz, generating heavy rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco; showers in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo and Puebla; and isolated rains in Tlaxcala.

The cold air mass driving forward will maintain a cold environment in the north, northeast and east of the country, as well as a northerly wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, which will gradually extend towards the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

As of noon, the cold front no. 31 will interact with a polar trough located to the north of Chihuahua and Coahuila, and with the currents in polar and subtropical jet, originating a market drop in temperature, frost and wind 60 to 80 km/h in the Gulf of California, accompanied by dust storms in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel over the Yucatan peninsula and the entry of humid air from the Caribbean Sea will cause showers in Quintana Roo and Campeche, as well as isolated rains in Yucatan.

Finally, the entry of humid air from the Pacific Ocean will generate showers with electrical discharges and possible hail fall in the State of Mexico and isolated rains in Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Mexico City.

Rains for today

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Puebla, State of Mexico, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Mexico City and Yucatán.

Maximum and minimum temperatures

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Morelos, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

These are the areas of Mexico where rain is forecast on February 9. Image: Conagua

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountain areas of Sonora.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, State of Mexico and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: high areas of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Morelos, Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Oaxaca.

wind and waves

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms in Baja California Sur, Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

North component wind with gusts of wind from 50 to 70 km/h: Veracruz coast and Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Waves from 1 to 2 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

With information from the National Water Commission (Conagua).

