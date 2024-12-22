The little singers of San Ildefonso are the heart of the Christmas Lottery draw. Each year, the responsibility of singing the numbers falls to a select group of children, who must demonstrate not only vocal talent, but also communication skills and stage mastery.

Between the ages of nine and 14, these children present themselves voluntarily and are evaluated in the month of October, where their clarity when singing and their vocalization ability are essential to be chosen. Thus, they ensure that the tradition continues with the quality that characterizes it.

The preparation of these young artists is intense. Many of them already have experience, but they all train weekly to perfect their technique. The rehearsals not only include the practice of reading numbers, but also the manipulation of the balls and drums, which requires remarkable coordination and dexterity. This process allows them to maintain momentum during the draw, a critical skill that becomes part of their preparation for the big day.

A curious aspect of the raffle is the children’s clothing. Contrary to popular belief, they do not wear the school’s school uniform, since this does not exist at the boarding school. The clothing has evolved over time, especially since the inclusion of girls in the 80s. Details such as the choice of bows, bow ties and stocking colors are adapted each year, adding a distinctive touch to each group of singers and reinforcing the continuity of this living tradition.

Finally, it is interesting to note that, unlike their origin in an orphanage, today the children who participate in the raffle come from diverse family backgrounds. This evolution reflects not only a change in the institution, but also in Spanish society, which continues to find in the Christmas Lottery a symbol of unity, hope and happiness. Thus, every December 22, the singing of the children of San Ildefonso reminds us that the magic of Christmas begins with the shared hope of an entire country.

Can I demand if they make a mistake when singing the winning number?

The lottery regulations are clear: the lucky numbers are those that really appear on the wires and the official list, not those that are mistakenly read by the children of San Ildefonso in a high-speed draw with nearly two thousand stones.

Also established in the preparation of the Christmas Lottery draw is the provision of reliable controls with auditors and other figures to give more legal security to the draw and scrupulously transcribe each number entered into the wire after leaving the drum.

This is how in the end an official list of prizes is created that is public and verifiable even ‘in situ’ after the Christmas Lottery draw.

In the draw on December 22, 2021, according to a group of affected people brought together by a Barcelona law firm, up to 56 numbers were misread, which is equivalent to 3.1% of the 1,794 pedrea prizes sung by the children.