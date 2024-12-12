‘Time’ magazine has named US President-elect Donald Trump Person of the Year. It is the second time that the president has received this award in less than a decade, the last being in 2016, after winning the elections and about to succeed Barack Obama in office.

«For organizing a return of historic proportions, for promoting a once-in-a-generation political realignment“For reshaping the American presidency and altering America’s role in the world, Donald Trump is Time’s 2024 Person of the Year,” the magazine explained in a statement.

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, graces the title’s cover this week wearing his signature red tie and striking a thoughtful pose.

At the end of each year, the prestigious magazine chooses the person it considers the most important of the year. In addition to Trump, who is repeating for the second time, other American presidents were elected precisely coinciding with his new mandate. Barack Obama was also chosen as ‘Time’ person of the year in 2008 and 2012.coinciding with the year of his election and the beginning of his second term. George W. Bush was also elected in 2004.









Taking advantage of the arrival of this date, followers of Kamala Harris spread a montage of the still US vice president on the cover of ‘Time’ magazine defending that she deserved to be the person of the year in 2024. However, the mobilization has not given results. fruits and Donald Trump was finally chosen.