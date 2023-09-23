One of the keys to the success of the international coffee chain listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange is that it offers much more than coffee, because in each branch it provides an unparalleled experience for its customers and that is why they decide to return, but, Do you know the most extreme Starbucks establishment on the entire planet Earth? Watch the viral video in detail so you know what it’s like.

Where is it and what does it offer? Get to know the Starbucks that is located inside a cave, the audiovisual material was spread by the ‘@jousinpalafox’ account on the TikTok digital platform, which immediately generated endless comments.

Jousin Palafoz, while touring Petra Jordan, impressed by spreading the clip of the little-known branch of the well-known coffee chain, this along with the description: “the Starbucks inside a cave… perhaps the most extreme on planet Earth”.

During the viral video, the content creator impressed by showing a branch of the company founded in 1971, in Seattle, Washington state, United States, as this establishment It stands out for being carved in stone in the city of Petra.

Starbucks in a cave

The company founded by Gordon Bowker, Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl, which maintains Laxman Narasimhan as CEO, usually stands out among other brands as it is known for its use of technology, ensuring consistency in taste and quality, along with saving costs. costs, as well as specific machines to offer a perfect Espresso.

However, the influencer highlighted that they found the branch after traveling through the mountains, upon entering the business that had a sign at the entrance. “Satrbucks Cave”found drinks of the original brand, likewise, showed the too pretty decoration of the cave.

Finally, the influencer highlighted that the place is at least 2,000 years old, which is why he was fascinated by the place, as were netizens when they saw the variety of drinks.

