‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is the culinary program in which great figures of Peruvian entertainment show their skills in the kitchen. In this third season, there are several characters who said goodbye to the competition, but others remain within and continue giving their all to be the best of the season.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: schedule

The third season of ‘The Great Chef’ is coming to an end. If you don’t want to miss the broadcast of the gastronomic program of Latinyou must tune it at 8.00 p.m. (Peruvian time).

Three contestants went to elimination night on ‘The Great Celebrity Chef’.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: streaming channel

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is broadcast on the Latina signal; However, there are other ways to watch the programLIVE. The first is to tune in through the open signal according to the service you have contracted at home. The second is to follow the programming through the official Latina channel on YouTube. In addition, there is also an app called Latina, available for the Play Store and iOs.



Milene Vásquez was saved by the jury. Photo: Latina

How was yesterday’s episode in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

During the last transmission, the ‘Logo’ Wagner, Mariella Zanetti and Leslie StewartThey didn’t move on to elimination night. The contestants failed to convince the jury made up of Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías.



Mariella Zanetti could say goodbye to ‘The Great Chef’. Photo: Latina

Who were the last ones eliminated from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

The last contestant eliminated from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was Fatima Aguilarwho, despite returning to the competition after the repechage stage, could not remain in the reality show.

