In three weeks it concludes the current one Legislature of the Congress of Sinaloahe President of the Political Coordination Board, Feliciano Castro Meléndez Against all odds, he managed to complete all the pending tasks, he showed that he knows how to listen and build a team, as well as allies in the oppositionWhen he took the stand, he was characterized by an elegant and lofty speech.

In the Jucopo the political level was simply raised, we believe that the most difficult thing must have been the coordination of the Morena Parliamentary Groupthe majority bench is not an easy task, especially when it is so diverse and with individualities, but the most important thing is that it maintained governability and moved forward.

In the present that is about to end, Feliciano Castro will leave the presidency of the Jucopo and the coordination of the bench of Brunette in it State Congress He will be delivering the accounts and there will be evaluations. In all honesty, he showed leadership, he sacrificed himself in the candidacies and did not seek re-election. He understood that his mission was to close the Legislature.

In his work in the State Congress Feliciano Castro You should be told: “Test passed!” or “Mission accomplished!” Evaluations will come from wherever they have to come from, self-criticism, pending issues and challenges will be important. But today more than ever, the results of the present count for the short-term future.

The profile of Feliciano Castro It is clear, he arrives fresh in the relationship and functioning with the Legislature, he has built bridges and relationships with the Judiciaryunderstands social policy and respects the leadership of the Executive, and is accompanied by a left-wing trajectory and fights alongside the Governor Ruben Rochato whom he has shown loyalty.

The political scenario that has been drawn for Feliciano Castro points in a clear direction, towards the Third Floor, right next to the governor’s office. The only doubt is whether he will manage to become the missing piece in the Sinaloa cabinet. Only in practice will we know. So pay close attention because all the paths indicate that he will be the next Secretary of Government.

Featured. In a quantitative analysis of the conversation on the “X” and “Tik Tok” networks, the departure of influencer Adrián Marcelo from the Casa de Los Famosos had a much greater impact than the approval of the Judicial Reform.

Adrián Marcelo registered 32 million views on Tik Tok, while the approval of the Judicial Reform had 1.8 million. On social network X, the influencer from the Casa de Los Famosos had 859 thousand messages and the Judicial Reform had 289 thousand, in the accounts reached it is 4 to 1 in favor of the influencer.

Agenda. Today the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya will have an agenda in the municipality of Angostura, at 11:00 a.m. he will give the starting signal for the Drainage Works in Alhuey and at the end of the event he will make a supervision tour of Constitución Street. Later, he will be at the boardwalk of the Costa Azul fishing camp to inaugurate the Walkway.

At 11:00 a.m. there will be a meeting of the Public Finance and Administration Commission in the State Congress. At 5:00 p.m. the deputies will have an Extraordinary Public Session.

Political Memory. “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I remember, involve me and I learn”: Benjamin Franklin.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: