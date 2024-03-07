The Horner 'problem'

The new season of the F1 Academy opens today with the first free practice sessions and this ground has become the starting point for a possible mending of relations between the Red Bull Racing team and Ford. From 2026, the American company will support the Milton Keyens team in the creation of the new power units – the first entirely made by the Austrian team – but the recent developments in the Christian Horner affair have caused the partnership signed last year to falter quite a bit. Ford has in fact made a public request for clarification on the accusations of “transgressive and inappropriate” behavior concerning the English manager.

Academy Red Bull, Ford support confirmed

Several rumors have suggested that if Horner were to remain in his position, Ford would break the agreement that binds it to Red Bull. However, on the occasion of the new season of the all-female championship organized by F1, Ford has officially confirmed its commitment alongside Red Bull in supporting some girls from the Red Bull Academy. “This new partnership with the Red Bull Ford Academy Program offers Ford the opportunity to attract more and more women to sport at all levels and in all roles – reads the official note released by Ford – particularly within the world of Red Bull Technology, alongside broader initiatives that support diversity and inclusion.” Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, highlighted that the F1 Academy agreement is part of a broader effort to encourage female participation in all areas of sport, including F1.

Horizon 2026

However, regarding what could happen for the 2026 season, there remain some new developments on the horizon. Ford and in general all US companies in recent years have cracked down heavily on their internal code of ethics regarding any relationships between employees. Furthermore – obviously – there are very strict rules regarding harassment accusations.

But if Horner really remained in his position and Ford decided not to enter F1 in 2026 to support the Milton Keynes power units, what problems could this create for Red Bull Powertrains? On a practical level, in reality, almost none. As also confirmed by internal sources in Milton Keynes, Ford's contribution to the new engines and idling. Formally their commitment concerns the aspect of electrification, but in practice Ford will be little more than a mere 'label' on the engines of Red Bull and Racing Bulls. However, the impact in terms of image that such a clear severance of a relationship that in fact has not yet even begun could have for Milton Keynes is very different. But also from this point of view it is reasonable to expect new twists in the coming months, in one sense or another, also based on the evolution of Horner's position.