This Monday, March 25, the former Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves He left the Brianes 2 prison in Barcelona, ​​where he remained for 14 months and five days, after being accused of rape. The former Barcelona player paid the bail of one million euros imposed on him by Section 21 of the Court of the aforementioned city and He enjoyed freedom again, even if it is provisional.

Alves was sentenced for the crime of sexual assault to four and a half years in prison and will also have another five years of supervised release, as well as removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months. He must also pay the affected woman compensation of 150,000 euros and pay the costs of the trial.

It should be remembered that the former Brazil National Team winger was accused of rape by a woman who claims that the former soccer player sexually accessed her on the night of December 30, 2022 in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Alves will be able to enjoy provisional freedom until there is a final ruling, that is, until the appeals are resolvedwhich could reach the Supreme Court, a circumstance that would take about two years, according to Spanish media.

With the aim of Alves remaining in Spain, the Barcelona Court imposed other measures on the former soccer player: he had to hand over to the court his two passports (the Brazilian and the Spanish) and must appear before the Barcelona Court every Friday.

Who gave you the money for bail?

In recent weeks it became known that the father of fellow footballer Neymar would lend Alves – who claimed not to have much money – the million euros to pay bail. However, the offer never materialized.

Alves' lawyer, Inés Guardiola, assured the press that for several days the former player collected the money, but it did not come from banks, but, apparently, from his environment, from close friends.

However, according to some media such as ACE, Another possibility is that Alves's defense has presented the deed of some of your properties as collateralwhich in this case, must have had a value of double or more than the amount of the bail, that is, two million euros.

